Royal Enfield Classic 350 ‘S’ Is the Bike’s Least Expensive Variant At INR 1.45 Lakh

After the Bullet 350, it is the Royal Enfield Classic 350’s turn to offer a more affordable entry-level variant. The Classic 350 S as it’s called, is priced at INR 1.45 lakh (Ex-showroom) and has been launched for now in parts of South India. What differentiates it from other bikes in the Classic 350 range is the fact that the ‘S’ will be offered with single-channel ABS and a rear drum brake, which helps to save cost in comparison to dual-channel kit.

Other measures taken to keep the cost down include all-black rims instead of chrome, all-black engine block, simple stickers on the fuel tank, no kneed pad, and even the mirrors are black. This ‘S’ model asks for about INR 9,000 less, compared to the standard variant of the bike and will be available in Pure Black and Mercury Silver. Powering the war-era styled motorcycle is the BS-IV, 346cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine which cranks out 19.8 Bhp @ 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm @ 4,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

As you read this, Royal Enfield is busy testing BS-VI-compliant motorcycles for its entire range, where the Classic and Thunderbird range is also being overhauled. The updated bikes are said to be powered by a new motor which will be more efficient and technologically advanced. Styling, instrumentation and cycle parts will be upgraded too. Whether Royal Enfield decides to power the new Classic and Thunderbird range with two engine displacements like it does now or with a brand new motor which cranks out more power and torque, yet, remains efficient, could be anybody’s guess. The Interceptor and Continental GT twins will also be updated for them to be able to meet the BS-VI norms. However, both bikes will retain their current styling and do not expect much to change except the exhaust system, in terms of visuals.

For those wondering if purchasing BS-IV bikes will make them irrelevant once the BS-VI norms are applicable, they will work just fine even on BS-VI fuel which will only be cleaner. Also, vehicles purchased now will be allowed to ply on the road till the end of their registration period.