Royal Enfield Registers 6% Growth In Sales In November 2020

Having launched the Meteor 350 with the new-gen UCE engine, Royal Enfield has released sales data for the month which went by and things are looking good for the bikemaker. With total unit sales of 63,782 for November 2020, the number is 6% higher than sales registered in the month of November 2019.

The Year-to-date number has still some catching up to do though, as there still is a 30% deficit to cover, compared to the same period last year. The YTD sales figure stands at 338,461 units until now, whereas, for the previous year, for the same period, it stood at 482,673.

On the product front, the company is expected to launch new products going forward. Their latest, the Meteor 350 serves as a replacement to the Thunderbird 350. The motorcycle is available in 3 editions, − the Fireball, the Stellar and the Supernova with an additional 8 customizable colorways using the Royal Enfield Make It Yours tool. In addition to this, it comes with an all-new Royal Enfield Tripper – turn-by-turn navigation device for real time directions, built with Google Maps Platform and is priced at Rs. 1,75,817.

On the other hand, the Classic 350 range is now available in two new colours – Metallo Silver and Orange Ember. The new variants of the Classic 350 have been conceptualized in bright new hues and designed to evoke a youthful and refreshing motorcycling experience. The introduction of alloy wheels and tubeless tyres on these variants have added to the style quotient of the machines with enhanced handling experience for riding enthusiasts. Along with this the Classic 350 will now be available on the Royal Enfield Make It Yours – MiY – initiative.

Royal Enfield is also working on a 650cc cruiser and the new 350cc engine should also make its way soon to the Classic and Bullet range. In addition to these, an updated Himalayan is in the works and is said to be undergoing testing. The company has remained tight lipped about any details related to the ADV, although fans hope that the 650cc motor makes its way under the Himalayan’s tank. We believe it could be an upgraded version of the 410cc motor though. However, we can only speculate and more details should come out in the coming months.