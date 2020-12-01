Toyota India Registers 2.4% Growth In Sales In November 2020

Toyota Kirloskar Motor today announced that the company sold a total of 8508 units in the month of November 2020, thereby clocking a growth of 2.4%, compared to its wholesales in November 2019. For reference, TKM had sold 8312 units in the domestic market in November 2019.

Commenting on the month’s performance, Mr. Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Service- TKM said, “The company has been witnessing a gradual yet steady recovery owing to factors such as pent up & festive season demand as well as consolidation of the market at the lower end due to increasing preference for personal mobility amongst customers. An array of attractive offers and finance schemes have also helped us maintain our momentum, thereby helping us achieve a growth over wholesales when compared to the corresponding period last year.

In terms of festive season demand & sales, TKM has fared well registering a 10-13% increase in customer orders & 12% increase in retail sales (sales from dealer to customer) when compared to the festive period in 2019. However, owing to the illegal strike called upon by the members of TKM union, TKM was forced to declare a lockout at the factory which has impacted our production & wholesale numbers (sales from TKM to dealer). Having said that, we have been able to fulfill the market demand with the stock available with us, both at the factory as well as at the dealer’s end, and we are trying our best to ensure that ‘Customer Orders’ are prioritized by channelizing the available resources.

Toyota India’s latest addition to the portfolio has been the facelifted Innova Crysta which was launched last month. The refreshed model gets a new trapezoidal piano black grille with chrome ornamentation, a sharper front bumper design and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Safety has been further bolstered with front clearance sonar (with MID display) to prevent collisions while parking in tight spaces and offer a stress-free driving experience.

The interiors get a fresh look too with the option of new upholstery colour of Camel Tan in the ZX grade. In line with the latest trend of connected infotainment, a new and larger Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple Carplay has been introduced in the upgraded Innova. Besides, customers can now enjoy vehicle connectivity features such as real-time vehicle tracking, geofencing, last parked location and many more as optional accessories. The new Innova Crysta (GX, VX & ZX grades) is available in the price range of Rs. 16,26,000 to Rs. 24,33,000 Ex-showroom (Prices are same across the country except Kerala).