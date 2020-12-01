Hero Motocorp Witnesses Another Surge In Sales In November 2020

Strengthening its market leadership, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, registered yet another month of strong sales. The company sold 591,091 units of motorcycles and scooters in November 2020. Continuing to ride over the challenging market conditions caused by Covid-19, Hero MotoCorp reported a robust double-digit growth of 14.4% over the corresponding month of the previous year (November 2019), when the company had sold 516,775 units.

Hero MotoCorp has led the revival in the two-wheeler industry this year and this was witnessed in the record retail sales that the company registered in the recently concluded festival period. More than 14 lakh units were retailed in the 32- day period starting from Navratras till Bhai-Duj. The strong growth in sales has seen the company further strengthening its market leadership across motorcycle and scooter category, signaling the strong faith that Indian buyers continue to show for the trusted brand.

The company has been continuously ramping up supply and production across its manufacturing units to cater to the increased demand. Hero MotoCorp believes that the growth in personal mobility post Covid-19 restrictions will further strengthen the demand for two-wheelers. The company intends to further strengthen its product portfolio, as well as consumer offerings to ride this wave further.

Hero Motocorp’s most recent product launch was the Xtreme 200S in the BS-VI avatar. The Xtreme 200S BS-VI comes at an attractive price of Rs 1,15,715. The company also appointed global mobility expert Michael Clarke to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), with the additional role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Based out of India, Mike will join Hero MotoCorp effective January 1, 2021 and report to Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO of Hero MotoCorp. A business leader with more than 25 years’ global experience, Mike has worked in leadership roles in some of the world’s top companies, such as Fiat Group SPA and Delphi Technologies.