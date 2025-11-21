Citroen Basalt Vision Unveiled in Brazil – Sportier, Bolder and Eye-Catching

Citroen has revealed a more sporting version of its Basalt coupe SUV at the 2025 Sao Paulo motor show in Brazil. Called the Basalt Vision, this concept maintains the basic look of the standard Basalt but dials in added dynamism and sportiness. Painted in bright amber yellow, the Vision indicates what it may look like if Citroen ever gives the green light to the sport-themed Basalt for series production.
Lowered Stance and Sporty Design
The Vision sits lower than the standard Basalt, giving it a more planted appearance. It gets new bumpers, dual chrome exhaust tips, 18-inch alloy wheels in petal design, red-painted brake calipers, and discreet red accents on the spoiler and trims. Adding some sporty intent is the Vision badges on the front doors. Gloss black cladding runs along the lower body and door protectors, which makes the car look tougher and protects it from minor scrapes.
Exterior Updates
- Darkened skid plates and Citroen chevrons for contrast
- Aggressive rear bumper with air-intake-style cutouts
- A bar-shaped tail lamp merges harmoniously with the body.
- Unique decals inspired by the double chevron logo
The lowered suspension reduces the gap between the tyres and wheel arches. This helps cut body roll while cornering and improves stability at higher speeds. It may make the ride slightly firmer on rough surfaces, typical for sport-focused variants.
Cabin and Features
Citroen hasn’t provided full interior information, but the Vision should follow the top-spec Basalt layout.
Buyers can expect:
- Dual digital screens for instrument cluster and infotainment
- Automatic climate control
- Connected car technology enables remote access and diagnostics.
- Ventilated front seats
- The interior updates would comprise contrast stitching, special trim inlays, and logo-stamped floor mats.
Powertrain
The Basalt Vision would probably mount the same engines as the standard Basalt:
- 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, mated to a 5-speed manual
- 1.2-litre turbo petrol, available with 6-speed manual or automatic
The power outputs range from 80 to 109 Bhp, with torque between 115 to 205 Nm, which is good enough for comfortable city and highway driving.
Production Potential
From an engineering perspective, a production Vision would be easy to create. Changes are mostly involve suspension, wheels, brakes, and exterior styling-related, which would keep costs in check. If launched, it could be priced Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh more than regular trims, approximately between Rs14 lakh to Rs 15 lakh ex-showroom in India. It would compete with SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and Honda Elevate.
Outlook of the Market
Citroen is testing the interest of customers with the Basalt Vision concept. It certainly stands out with its bright colour, sporty accents and sharper stance. Citroen will study the reactions at the Sao Paulo show along with internal research before it offers it as a production variant, likely in India as a design or sport pack.
Conclusion
The Citroen Basalt Vision is an stylish, sportier take on the popular Basalt coupe SUV. Lowered, with bold accents and possibly some interior enhancements, it could attract buyers seeking something a bit more individual. Not the most dramatic performance increase, perhaps, but flair and character added to the Basalt lineup, may be enough to make it a niche choice for enthusiasts.