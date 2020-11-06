Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched at INR 16.50 Lakh

Tata Motors today announced the launch of the Camo, a special edition of Harrier- its flagship SUV, this festive season at a starting price of INR. 16.50 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). The Camo edition has already been spied multiple times and reportedly, has already reached dealerships.

More details

According to the manufacturer, the all-new Camo Green is created to stand out while blending in while the Steel Grey reflects the inner strength of the Omegarc on which the Harrier is based. The Camo edition will be available in manual transmission from XT variant onwards, and in the automatic transmission from XZ variant onwards.

What’s different about the Camo?

There are certain elements which make the Camo edition differ from the standard variants. Starting with the exteriors first, the most prominent visual element has to be the All-New Camo Green Colour. It is worth noting that civilian vehicles aren’t allowed to be sprayed in the green shade because it is reserved for the military but the Camo edition’s green shade is slightly different.

The Camo edition is further complemented by R17 Blackstone Alloys and Camo badges splattered here and there. Coming to the changes in the interiors now, the Camo edition gets Blackstone Matrix Dashboard, Premium Benecke- Kaliko Blackstone Leather Seats with Contrast CAMO Green Stitch and Gunmetal grey interiors.

Accessories

Further, to accentuate the dynamism and functionality of the CAMO edition, the company has also introduced a host of special accessories:

These accessories will be available in two-pack options – CAMO Stealth and CAMO Stealth+, prices starting at INR 26,999/-.

Official statement

Commenting on the launch of this latest edition, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Living up to our promise of New Forever, we are delighted to introduce an absolutely stunning rendition of our Flagship SUV- The Harrier Camo Edition. The Harrier, in its Camo avatar pays homage to the ultimate inspiration of this SUV i.e the Great Indian Outdoors, and the spirit & grit of the armed forces who spend a majority of their time in these outdoor locations, keeping our borders safe and secure. We are confident our customers will appreciate the strong, unique form of the Harrier, rendered even more robustly in the Camo Edition, this festive season.”

Features and specifications

In terms of features, the Harrier comes with a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, cruise control, drive modes, halogen projector headlamps with LED DRLs, keyless entry with push-button start, auto headlamps and wipers and a panoramic sunroof (XT+ only).

Safety is covered by dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, hill hold control and traction control. The Harrier is powered by a Kryotec 2.0L Diesel Engine which comes mated to a 6- Speed Manual/Automatic Transmission. The SUV produces 167.67 bhp@3750 rpm of power and 350 Nm@1750-2500 rpm of torque. While the XT and XT+ variants come with a 6-speed manual gearbox, the higher-spec variants can be had with a 6-speed torque converter automatic as well. Tata Harrier has been performing really well for the past couple of months and the arrival of Camo edition will only boost sales further.