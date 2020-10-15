Royal Enfield ‘Make It Yours’ Motorcycle Personalisation Program Announced

Most Royal Enfield owners take the customisation route when they feel the need for a machine which stands out among the rest of the thumpers. Goes without saying, this need created the space for countless accessories and custom builders to enter the picture and satiate the requirements of many.

Now, Royal Enfield has announced the roll-out of a first-of-its-kind motorcycle personalization service – The Royal Enfield Make-It-Yours – MiY. With this new initiative, consumers can now choose to personalize and accessorize their motorcycles, right at the time of purchase.

Enabled via an all-new App-based, 3-D Configurator, MiY will allow consumers access to thousands of possible combinations in personalization options with a choice of colourways, trims, and graphics, as well as genuine motorcycle accessories, right at the time of motorcycle booking. Once customers place the booking via the App, they will also get visibility of the delivery timeline of their motorcycle.

MIY and the 3-D Configurator solution will first debut on Royal Enfield’s Interceptor 650, and Continental GT 650. With MiY, customers now stand to benefit from factory-tested, trustworthy and genuine motorcycle accessories that come with a two-year warranty.

In the first phase, MiY with the 3-D Configurator will be rolled on the Royal Enfield App (available on Android – Google Play Store and iOS – Apple’s App Store), the Company Website (www.royalenfield.com) and through more than 320 Royal Enfield stores across the country. With the launch of the Royal Enfield App last month, customers are now able to book their motorcycle, and even place a service request digitally. The introduction of MiY on the Royal Enfield App with 3D configurator takes the digital experience to the next level. Consumers will now also be able to opt for extended warranty and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) packages as well via the App. The MiY suite will be rolled out for the entire Royal Enfield portfolio in a phased manner, and the brand will continue to enhance personalization options available for consumers.