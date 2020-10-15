Hyundai Boosts Make In India Initiative By Exporting Over 2 Lakh Units Of The New Creta

Hyundai Motor India has successfully exported over 2 lakh units of its ‘Made-in-India’ Creta to global markets, bolstering the government’s drive for Make in India. The 2020 Hyundai Creta has been very popular and one of the best selling cars in India as well.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Launched in 2015, Creta established its supremacy as a highly aspirational brand among customers globally. The magnanimous 2 00 000 export milestone achieved by the Creta is a testimony of Hyundai’s undeterred focus and commitment to ‘Make in India, Made for the world’. Hyundai’s state-of-the-art plant in Tamil Nadu manufactures global quality products in both domestic and international markets further providing our customers with quality time to lead a happy life.”

In 2019, Hyundai Motor India exported 1,81,200 units with 792 customized variants according to country-specific preferences and demand. With an export share of 26 % (CY 2019) in passenger car exports from India, Hyundai remains a significant contributor to the Indian automobile industry and the government’s Make in India initiative, with Hyundai Motor India’s export share rising consecutively for the last three years.

As the country’s largest exporter of automobiles, Hyundai also surpassed the 3 Million vehicle export milestone earlier in 2020, exporting Hyundai cars to 88 countries. Hyundai Motor India has recorded multiple export milestones over the years. Cumulative exports crossed –

500,000 in March 2008

10,00,000 in Feb 2010

20,00,000 in March 2014

During the successful export journey, Hyundai Motor India has also won a lot of awards including – 7 EEPC National and 5 South Region Awards as Top Exporter of Year for Large Enterprise category. Hyundai Motor India is presently exporting 10 models namely – Atos (Santro), Grand i10, Xcent, Grand i10 (NIOS) & Grand i10 (Aura), Elite i20, i20 Active, Accent (Verna), Venue, and the All-New 2020 Creta. Globally, Hyundai Exports all of its ‘Made-In-India’ cars in 88 Countries across 5 Continents, which includes:

South America (32 Countries)

North America (Mexico)

Africa (28 Countries)

Asia Pacific (26 Countries)

Europe (1 Country).

Also, to support its growth and expansion plans in India, Hyundai Motors currently has 517 dealers and more than 1,330 service points across the country. Hyundai also has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad.