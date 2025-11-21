Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black Launched at ₹3.37 Lakh – Fully Loaded Adventure Bike with Stealth Black Finish

Royal Enfield has just launched a special edition of the highly successful adventure motorcycle, the Himalayan, called the Mana Black. It comes with a price tag of Rs 3.37 Lakh (ex-showroom). The announcement came on the first day of MotoVerse 2025, Goa. This special edition is inspired by the Mana Pass, which is regarded as one of the most difficult and highest routes in the world.
The deep Stealth Black matte finish of the Himalayan Mana Black would make it an instant head-turner. Nearly all the parts that constitute the adventurous character of the bike have been blanketed in black color. The long list includes the engine, the USD fork, wire spoked rims, Rally hand guards, Rally seat and high mount Rally mudguard. The result is bold, stealthy look perfect for off road enthusiasts.
Mechanical Details
The Mana Black Edition has the same basic mechanical features of the standard Himalayan:
- Engine: 452cc (Liquid cooled, single cylinder)
- Power: 39.5 bhp
- Torque: 40 Nm
- Transmission: Six-speed gearbox, slipper clutch
- Features: TFT instrument cluster, ABS switchable, power modes
The frame, rear suspension, wheel dimensions, rubber compound and ride height remain the same. But this edition comes in at a slightly lighter 195 kg dry weight, which is a 1kg reduction as compared to the standard model.
Adventure-Ready Accessories
What differentiates the Mana Black is that it comes fully loaded from the factory with accessories for adventure. These include:
- Black Rally hand guards for extra protection
- Long distance comfort rally seat
- High mount Rally mudguard for off-road capabilities
- Tubeless wire-spoke wheels
Unlike the regular Himalayan models, buyers don’t need to purchase these accessories separately, They come as standard, making this bike adventure-ready right out of the showroom.
Availability and Pricing
Priced at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom) all over the country, Mana Black is Rs 17,000 more expensive than the normal Himalayan 450. Bookings are already open at all dealerships of Royal Enfield, through the Royal Enfield App and on the official website. Test rides are also available at the authorized stores.
Conclusion
It is more than just a colour change with the Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black. It’s a bike designed for riders who want adventure-ready gear, a rough design and freedom to explore without any additional modifications. Launched at the MotoVerse 2025, it demonstrates that Royal Enfield is continuing to innovate while keeping the legendary off-road spirit of the Himalayan alive. With its edgy look, adventure accessories, and trusted performance, the Mana Black will be able to appeal to both existing Himalayan fans and new riders seeking an all-in-one adventure bike.