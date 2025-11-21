2025 Tata Sierra Lower-Spec Interior Teased: Dual Screens, Cozy Cabin, and Smart Features Ahead of Launch

Tata Motors is all geared up to launch the 2025 Sierra on 25th November 2025. Ahead of its official debut, the company has shared a new teaser showing the lower-spec Sierra interior, giving us a glimpse of what to expect in the entry and mid-level variants.
While the top-spec version has three screens, this lower trim uses a dual-screen layout; its dashboard now features a solitary wide floating infotainment unit along with a digital driver display.
Here is what we noticed from the teaser:
Clean, airy cabin: light beige and black is a good combination that makes the cabin feel spacious. The minimalist steering wheel with touch controls and the layered dash design are carried over from the higher trims, maintaining a premium feel.
Dual-screen setup: The third co-passenger screen is missing, confirming this variant won’t have the dedicated entertainment display.
Ambient lighting – Teaser shows a warm yellow ambient light running across the dashboard and the door panels. Although top trims get multi-colour lighting, this setup still manages to add a cozy vibe inside the cabin.
Seats and comfort: The seats have a light brown and beige dual-tone finish. The front seats have extendable thigh support, while the rear has decent space.
Centre console and controls – There are toggle-style controls for the AC, along with a front armrest with some storage and a wireless phone charger under it.
HUD: The teaser even shows a dimly lit HUD projecting the most vital driving information on the windshield, helping the driver stay focused without glancing down into the instrument cluster.
Audio setup- an integrated soundbar sits at the center of the dashboard, while the speakers are mounted on the A-pillars, as with the top trim.
Driver features – A terrain control knob is visible beside the steering wheel, though its functions may be limited to higher trims.
Tata Motors has made it clear that variant differentiation will not be limited to the exterior, but will be reflected in interior technology and comfort as well.
Top-of-the-line Sierra features include (for comparison):
- Dual-zone climate control
- 12-speaker JBL sound system
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front seats with powered driver seat
- Push-button start/stop
- Manual Boss mode
Safety features include multiple airbags, 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, ESC, and Level-2 ADAS in higher trims.
Pricing and rivals: The 2025 Tata Sierra is expected to have an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 11 lakh. Rivals include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and the Volkswagen Taigun.
The low-spec Sierra feels quite thoughtfully thought out, retaining the key features and decanting the dashboard to make it a little more affordable. Tata has got the fine balance between premium design and practical functionality to make it desirable once again for buyers in city as well as sem-urban markets. Given that it’s launch is imminent, one thing is pretty certain: Sierra will continue its strong presence in the compact SUV segment.