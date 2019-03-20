Royal Enfield Classic and Thunderbird Get Optional Alloy Wheels

Many riders have loved to accessorise their Royal Enfields with aftermarket alloy wheels, to enhance the looks of their pride and joy. However, once you have such aftermarket you are at the risk of damage and life-threatening risks. Regular readers would know Why You Shouldn’t Trust Random Aftermarket Wheels For Your Royal Enfield to prevent yourself from a life-threatening situation. So what other options do you have if you want something apart from the regular spoked wheels? Royal Enfield now has a solution for its customers, they shall now offer alloy wheels as an optional accessory, for a price of INR 10,000.

The alloy wheel comes in a 9-spoke design and will be offered with the single cylinder motorcycles of the brand for now. This includes the Classic 350, 500; Thunderbird 350, 500 and the Thunderbird 350X and 500X. Although the Thunderbird 350X and 500X comes with alloy wheels, these accessory wheels follow a different design. The alloys are designed to fit in the same tyres as the spoked wheels do, offering the option of having a tubeless setup. Although, the spoked wheels are more durable and better at handling damage on rough roads. Moreover, coming from the brand itself, one can trust the durability and reliability of the alloy wheels.

In other news, the brand is now preparing for the launch of the scrambler variants of the Classic 350 and the Classic 500 called the Trials. Following the success of the newly launched 650 twins, the trials will put the single cylinder Royal Enfields back in the mind of the buyers. These scramblers will come equipped with features like a high mounted exhaust, spoked wheels and more parts to make the motorcycle ready to tackle off-road trails. The prices of these scramblers are expected to start at INR 1.7 Lakh for the 350 model and INR 2.2 Lakh for the 500 cc motor. We shall bring you coverage of the launch of these motorcycles on the 26th of March, stay tuned.