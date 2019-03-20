Benedict Cumberbatch to Be the Face of MG Motor in India

MG Motor will be making its debut in the Indian market very soon with the Hector SUV. Ahead of its launch in the Indian market, the company has announced its association with British actor Benedict Cumberbatch. Known for his stellar roles in various popular TV shows and movies will be the face of MG India and will feature in a number of TVCs of the brand. Benedict Cumberbatch commented on the association with MG brand, “I have grown up seeing and reading about MGB’s and MG Midgets, recognising MG as a classic and iconic brand. I am delighted to be part of the launch of the new MG in India with the MG Hector, which may well be a classic of the future.”

Rajeev Chaba, the Managing Director and CEO, MG India, said, “As one of the most recognised and beloved cultural icons from the UK, Benedict has a lot in common with Morris Garages. He has, throughout his career, experimented with various types of roles across stage productions, TV shows and movies to push the bar ever higher, something which resonates with MG’s commitment to technological innovation. His social and philanthropic work, as well as his support for inclusivity beyond gender, is also in sync with our core brand ideology of nurturing diversity. We are glad to have Benedict Cumberbatch as our brand ambassador to represent MG.”

Their first product in their lineup for India is the Hector SUV, the car is expected to come with features like a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, powered seats, a crisp looking portrait display for infotainment, LED illumination, and perhaps even Park Assist. Power will come from a choice of two engine options – a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel. To be assembled locally at the MG plant in Halol, Gujarat, the brand will be entering the country in the middle of the year of 2019. Below are some spy shots of these mighty SUV for you to see.