Royal Enfield Bullet 500 Joins the ABS Party

Preparing for the upcoming regulation changes, Royal Enfield has given another model the ABS treatment. Joining this party now is the Bullet 500, a no-nonsense classic cruiser from Royal Enfield. The addition of ABS has raised the cost almost by INR 14,000 and the Bullet 500 now retails at INR 1,86,961 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike uses a 280 mm, twin piston disc brake up front and another unit has been added at the rear for the dual-channel system to work. It was only recently that the Bullet 500 was updated with a front disc brake. The bike can be booked online through the company website or by going to your nearest dealer.

Powered by a fuel injected 499 cc motor, the Bullet generates 27.2 bhp and 41.3 Nm of torque. The maximum power kicks in at 5,250 rpm and the maximum twist is felt at 4,000. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed transmission. The bike has been known to offer a riding experience unlike any other machine in the market today. Unlike the Classic, this is one machine which keeps the iconic ‘Bullet’ name still alive. A rugged bike, it can be fixed at most places and uses relatively simple components to run.

The chassis of this bike is suspended by a 35 mm telescopic shock in the front which has 130 mm of travel. The rear gets twin gas charged shock absorbers which can travel up to 80 mm and come with 5-step pre-load adjustment. With the Bullet 500 equipped with ABS already, Royal Enfield now has just a few models left to equip with ABS. We expect that to happen very soon, in a matter of coming weeks. Stay tuned for more updates.