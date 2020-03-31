Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 Launched

Royal Enfield has already announced that they will be selling only BS6 vehicles from now and sticking true to their commitment, they have included the Bullet 350 in their BS6 compliant range. It will serve as an entry model in their portfolio and in the BS6 guise, it’s priced at Rs. 1.21 lakh ex-showroom, Mumbai. Royal Enfield will commence deliveries of the iconic Bullet 350 after the lockdown comes to an end.

Royal Enfield has already discontinued the Bullet 500 while the 350 has been priced at Rs. 3,500 more than before. They are also offering the Bullet 350 in one more trim, namely ES and it costs Rs. 1.27 lakh. As the name suggests, the costlier trim will feature an electric start while the standard variant makes do with a kick start. In order to make it BS6 compliant, Royal Enfield has bid adieu to the carburettor in the Bullet 350 and has made way for Fuel Injection. The new additions to make it comply with the more stringent BS6 norms has made the Bullet 350 heavier by 6 kgs and the bike now weighs a hefty 191 kg. It continues to use the air-cooled, 346cc engine which now makes 19.1hp of power and 28Nm.

With the inclusion of FI, the throttle response is expected to become crisper than before while it is also safe to assume that it will ride more smoothly than it did. Apart from the changes mentioned above, there are slight changes in the dimensions too. the wheelbase has gone up by 25mm whereas the length too is up by a few millimetres. The ground clearance stands the same at 135 mm while the fuel tank capacity has been reduced to 13.5 litres as opposed to 14 litres in its BS4 avatar. RE is offering the Bullet 350 with a single channel ABS as standard.