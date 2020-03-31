Road Transport Ministry Extends Validity Of All Vehicle Documents Till June 30

The Centre on Monday extended the validity of all documents like driving licenses, permits and registration that expired since February 1, until June 30th, 2020. This decision was taken to ensure hassle-free transportation of cargo amid the 21 day nation wide lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic. In what comes as a big relief to about 23 crore vehicle owners and 1.2 crore trucks, carrying essential goods and cargo, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked them to treat such documents as valid till June 30.

“It has come to the notice of the government that citizens are facing difficulties in renewing various documents, ” noted the order, which said the validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 — such as driving license, vehicle fitness tests, state/national permits — will be extended to June 30, 2020. The decision was taken to facilitate the citizens facing difficulties in renewing the validity of various documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules due to nationwide lockdown in the country and closure of government transport offices, according to the advisory.

The advisory requested all states to “treat documents under Motor Vehicle’s Act & Rules, whose extension of validity could not or not likely be processed due to lock-down and which have expired since 1st of February, 2020 or would expire by 30th of June 2020, as valid till 30th of June 2020.”

Non-use clause facility for transport vehicles for suspension of tax liability, which is operation in a number of states and the facility is being provided by NIC on the Vahan platform online, may be adopted by other states to give relief to the commercial vehicles like taxi, bus, etc, which are non-operational under the current circumstances, said the circular.

Since there were reports that police were stopping trucks on the road for lack of proper documentation, the Ministry has said, “enforcement authorities are advised to treat documents that have expired as of Feb 1, 2020 valid till June 30,2020.”

It pointed out that the government had provided for the availability of the essential goods and production, and had allowed the vehicles for the transport of such goods/cargo. The ministry requested all states to implement the advisory in “letter and spirit” so that the people and transporters and organisations rendering essential services do not get harassed and face difficulties.