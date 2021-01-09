Royal Enfield 650cc Twins Now Being Offered With CEAT Tyres

There are many things to like about the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Both the 650cc twins have managed to make a mark for themselves and not just in our market but in other international markets as well. The reason why they appeal so much to the firangi junta is because of their global standards when it comes to fit and finish. Royal Enfield showed the world that it is capable of delivering an international product. What made the 650cc twins so desirable was the use of premium cycle parts, including the tyres.

More details

If you remember, the 650cc twins were equipped with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres but now, reports suggest that Royal Enfield has made a silent transition to CEAT tyres.

There could be many reasons behind this silent swapping of the tyres. The company might have avoided a price hike due to rising input costs. It is also possible that the tyre swapping is a make-shift solution for the supply chain constraints caused by the ongoing global pandemic. Given the fact that the Pirellis are imported, the company could be facing an issue importing the German tyres. It is too early to say if this change will be permanent, but if it is, what remains to be seen is if the company will make a price adjustment and lower the prices of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. It seems highly unlikely though. However, there aren’t any complaints from the owners regarding the CEAT tyres.

RE Himalayan with Tripper pod

Royal Enfield is currently working on a host of new products. It is out in the open that RE is currently working on an updated Himalayan which might arrive in the coming few months and it has been spied with the Tripper navigation unit. The Tripper display unit can be paired with your phone using the RE app and then with the help garnered by the association with Google Maps, the Tripper display unit shows the respective turns.

When the bike arrives at a turn, the arrow mark flashes so that it catches the rider’s attention through his/ her peripheral vision. The screen, however, does not display incoming messages or calls, as Royal Enfield believes it doesn’t want to distract the rider. It is powered by an open-source Google software and makes use of the smartphone’s processing power as well as GPS for navigation.