Gulf Oil Launches MS Dhoni Tribute Pack

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited has launched an exclusive edition M.S. Dhoni tribute pack under its Pride engine oil range for a limited period of 2 months. This exclusive pack is a tribute to the living legend and Gulf Oil India’s brand ambassador, M.S. Dhoni, who over the past decade, has consistently displayed and embodied the brand’s core values – Quality, Endurance, and Passion.

The orange and blue packaging with Dhoni’s image rendition on it offers an easy visual identification of the product. With its high-quality base oil and performance additives, it helps to maintain bike’s pick-up and agility. This special edition pack is available at authorised Gulf Oil dealer across the country.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd said, “The tribute pack is specially designed with an aim to celebrate the nation’s pride and our long-running association with MS Dhoni. We are honoured to have our products represented by an avid biker and enthusiast like him, who propagates similar values as the brand. With ‘Captain Gulf’ as the brand ambassador, Gulf Oil has garnered unique recognition amongst the motorheads and facilitated us to achieve our goals in the two-wheeler lubricant segment.”

Gulf Pride is well suited for a variety of motorcycles and scooters with its wide range of engine oils available in various viscosity grades. The brand has always been positioned as the range that delivers ‘Insta Pick-up’ to bikes/scooters. This helps the consumers to get ahead and stay ahead in their journey.

Roping in the Captain Cool is a smart move because as it is widely known, Mahendra Singh Dhoni isn’t just an iconic cricketer, but an avid motorcyclist as well. He has always managed to stay in news for his love for two-wheels. A good look at his garage will further cement this fact that he isn’t just all about bling as one can find some restored beauties like the Yamaha RD350 in his garage as well. He also owns the absolute beast known as the Kawasaki Ninja H2. Need we say anything more about the man and the love has for two-wheels?