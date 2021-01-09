MY2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Gets Two New Shades

Kawasaki’s 650cc platform has spawned a whole bandwagon of motorcycles. From a faired sportsbike to a an ADV-tourer, Kawasaki’s 650s are a considerable option. The sportiest of the lot has to be the Ninja 650. It is an absolute favourite among the motorcyclists who need a motorcycle which can tour on the weekends and slay the twisties on your way back. And now, Kawasaki has introduced the Ninja 650 in its MY2021 guise in its home country. To mark the change in year, Kawasaki has given the Ninja 650 two new colour schemes.

More details

These include the Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Imperial Red and Lime Green/Ebony for the KRT Edition. Whether these new colour schemes make it to the other markets or not, we will have to see later.

When we compare both the new colour options, it is the Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Imperial Red which is bound to leave an impact. Kawasaki has always been associated with the colour green but in recent times, we have seen the company playing around with the palette to give out new and attractive colour options. On the other hand, the KRT edition sticks true to Kawasaki’s racing genes and the signature colour is also witnessed splattered here and there. We just hope that Kawasaki decides to bring both the colours to other markets as well, including ours too. The Ninja 650 is known to be a very subtle motorcycle and these new colours might make the Ninja 650 a bit more lively than before.

BS6 Ninja 650

In its BS6 guise, the 649 cc parallel-twin, DOHC engine is now much more refined and generates a healthy dose of 68 PS of power at 8000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6700 rpm. While the BS6 compliance has led to cleaner emissions, the company also vouches for an increase in mid-range torque while maintaining the power of the previous model. The twin LED headlights, each featuring low and high beam as well as a position lamp, offer increased brightness and adds to the sharper new styling. It now features a new sharper and aggressive-looking fairing with a redesigned fuel tank and tail section.

Action, Ninja¨ 650 ABS

In terms of features, the all-new digital 4.3 inch TFT colour instrumentation – a Kawasaki first in the 650cc class – gives the cockpit a high-tech, high-grade appearance. The new meter also offers additional features unavailable on the previous model. A Bluetooth technology built into the instrument panel enables riders to connect to their motorcycle wirelessly.

Using the smartphone application “RIDEOLOGY THE APP,” a number of instrument functions can be accessed, contributing to an enhanced motorcycling experience. Also, the tyres have been updated to new Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport tyres which contribute to the superb handling the Ninja series is known for.