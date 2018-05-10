Volvo XC40 India Launch Details Revealed

Volvo Cars unveiled the new XC40 in Milan, Italy in September 2017. Now, the small premium SUV is about to reach the Indian market by as early as June 2018.

As reported earlier, the new XC40 is based on Volvo Cars’ new modular vehicle architecture (CMA), which will underpin all other upcoming cars in the 40 Series including the fully electrified vehicles. The XC40 also brings safety, connectivity and infotainment technologies known from the new 90- and 60 Series cars to the small SUV segment.

Check out the new Volvo XC40 in the official promotional video below:

Safety and driver assistance features on the XC40 include the company’s Pilot Assist system, City Safety, Run-off Road protection and mitigation, Cross Traffic alert with brake support and the 360 degree camera that helps drivers manoeuvre their car into tight parking spaces.

Internationally, the XC40 will be available with a D4 diesel or a T5 petrol four-cylinder Drive-E powertrain. Further powertrain options, including a hybridized as well as a pure electric version, will be added later. The XC40 will also be the first Volvo model to be available with Volvo Cars’ new 3-cylinder engine.

It is still not clear which of the aforementioned specifications, and features would make it to the Indian market. We’d keep you posted with more details as and when they’re available. Meanwhile, check out the new Volvo XC40 through a detailed image gallery below: