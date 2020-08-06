Royal Enfield 650 Customers In The UK Get A Welcome Kit

Royal Enfield launched its modern-classic twin-cylinder middleweight ‘650 Twins’, Interceptor and Continental GT back in November 2018. It took almost a year for the production version to find its way to the showrooms after it was officially unveiled at the EICMA 2017.

Internationally, Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins have become quite popular especially in some foreign markets due to their affordability which they offer compared to established entry-level middleweight street racers. In June 2020, the Interceptor 650 even became the bestselling middleweight motorcycle in the UK.

In certain markets outside India, Royal Enfield offers a ‘Welcome Kit’ alongside its flagship products. Stuart Fillingham has shared what comes inside the box on his YouTube channel. Based in the UK, he rides a 2019MY Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Stuart also owns a previous-gen Triumph Bonneville T120 — a modern classic which carried more than double the 650’s current asking price. He commented that he had received only a “tacky plastic dealership keyring” with the Bonnie.

Contents of the box

In comparison to the Bonnie, the Royal Enfield’s Welcome Kit is quite attractive considering the UK Interceptor’s pricing. The offerings are contained in a simple cardboard box with a magnetic lid at the opening. Welcoming the owners is the premium Royal Enfield brass/leather keychain which is shaped in the shape of a ‘dog hook’ which features subtle Royal Enfield branding.

Under it rests a bandana (face cover) with a coloured illustration of the 650 Twins- the Interceptor on one side and the Continental GT on the other. Halfway into the box, there is a Royal Enfield pin badge made of zinc alloy with an antique brass finish featuring the Royal Enfield trademark that is supposed to go with the bandana. For hardcore ‘RE’ fans, the badge appears to be an interesting collectable. Last but not the least, there is a white colour mug with the Royal Enfield branding wearing a generic text in somewhat of a vintage theme on one side and a rather odd “RIDE!” on the other. The two faces certainly do not complement each other but anyways it makes for a good addition.

The 650 Twins are powered by a 648cc air/oil-cooled SOHC parallel-twin engine making 47bhp @ 7,100rpm and 52Nm @ 5,200rpm. This motor is mated to a 6-speed transmission via a slipper clutch. As of now, there are no direct rivals for middleweight street racers in the country. However, Honda Motorcycle India plans to join the bandwagon by introducing the CMX500 Rebel twin cruiser.