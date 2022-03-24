Royal Enfield 120th Anniversary Edition 650 Twins Deliveries Commence

Royal Enfield has commenced the deliveries of its 120th Anniversary Limited-Edition 650 Twins. Bookings for the same were opened on 6th December 2021. This super-exclusive limited edition series is limited to 480 units globally across India, Europe, America, and South-East Asia. India got a total of 120 units allocated to it. Some of the notable customers who took the deliveries are Philipose G Pynumootil — Rear Admiral of the Indian Navy, Malayalam film actor and director Dhyan Sreenivasan and Gagan Narang — Olympic bronze medalist and Arjuna award winner for shooting

Gone in 120 seconds!

At EICMA 2021, Royal Enfield unveiled their 120th-anniversary edition 650 twins to the world. There are only 480 units available globally and out of which India got 120 units.60 of which are Interceptor 650s and 60 Continental GT 650. All 120 units were sold out in a record time of 120 seconds.

The bikes were available to customers on a first come first serve basis. The sale opened at 7:00 PM IST on December 06th and all the bikes were sold within the record time on www.royalenfield.com/120thedition. The entire package included the anniversary edition motorcycles along with a special blacked-out Royal Enfield Genuine Motorcycling Accessories kits as well as an extended warranty for the 4th and 5th year over and above the 3-year OEM warranty.

Royal Enfield 120th Anniversary Limited-Edition 650 Twins: What’s new?

The twins get a black-chrome tank color scheme, which has been developed in-house. The twins also get unique, handcrafted, die-cast brass tank badges. Both the bikes get completely blacked-out components including engine, silencer, and other elements. The 120th anniversary 650 twins get a brass badge on them.

These badges were made in collaboration with the ‘SirpiSenthil’ family who are multi-generational artisans from the temple town of Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India. Other design details include hand-painted pinstripes. The badge not only looks but also has a function. It has a unique serial number which indicates whether it is one of the 60 unique motorcycles in any of the four regions mentioned around the world. There’s also a side panel decal that pays a special homage to the brand’s 120 years. The brand is also offering a range of accessories for both such as flyscreens, engine guards, heel guards, touring, and bar end mirrors in black.