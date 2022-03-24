Ferrari Teases Its Upcoming Purosangue SUV!

It’s been almost a month since Ferrari’s upcoming SUV, the Purosangue was leaked completely. However, Ferrari still did not confirm any details about its most controversial car yet. Now, Ferrari teased the upcoming SUV on its social media and confirmed that it will make its debut this year! Upon brightening the image, one can see typical Ferrari design elements we’ve come to see in other Ferraris. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from it:

What to expect

The design is unlike any other ever seen on an SUV; after all, what else can one expect from the iconic Italian carmaker? The front fascia is heavily inspired by other Ferraris to give it that ‘family look’. The headlights seem to be a mix of what we’ve seen on the Roma and the SF90 Stradale. There’s a sharp line on the upper half of the front bumper that separates the hood and the bumper. The headlights seem to be placed lower down where they are housed in the massive air dam.

It gets a clamshell bonnet that gets a lot of character lines on it. The side gets beefy wheel arches which seem to be finished in carbon fiber. The wheels are similar to what we have seen in other Ferraris. The rear is quite upright and it gets a small glass area thanks to the busy design. The LED taillights are divided into two parts on each side that is again reminiscent of the recent Ferraris. It also seems to get a light bar that connects the taillamps. The lower half of the bumper features a diffusor with quad tailpipes. The interiors of the SUV still remain under covers so we might have to wait a little more to know about it.

However, we can expect it to be upmarket and have a lot of gizmos such as electrically adjustable heated seats, multiple high-res screens, and a 360-degree parking camera to name a few. Naturally, it is expected to borrow tech from its siblings. In terms of powertrain, the Purosangue is rumored to have a hybrid V6 and a hybrid V12 powertrain.