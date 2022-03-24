MG India Comes No 1 In Customer Sales Satisfaction- JD Power

MG Motors India has shown a great performance in sales satisfaction index figures. They have reported a score of 881 by standing first while beating Toyota with 877 points in second and third Hyundai with a score of 875 points. The points are divided into some categories, namely: delivery process with 20 points, dealer facility with 18 points, paperwork completion with 17 points, working out the deal with 15 points, sales consultant with 15 points, and brand website with 14 points.

Official Statements

“The critical issue to address here is the divergence of the preference,” said Sandeep Pande, lead of the automotive practice India at NielsenIQ. “Essentially, customers are thinking at two levels. Firstly, the readiness of the dealers to seamlessly transition from one mode to another and, secondly, the robustness of the technology integration to handle high-value purchases.”

MG India: recent launches

MG recently launched the ZS EV facelift at ₹21.98 lakh! Coming to the looks upfront, the MG ZS EV facelift features a revised front fascia. The front grille is completely shut due to it being an EV and it now gets full-LED Hawkeye headlamps with LED DRLs to highlight the visuals upfront. The side features 17-inch Tomahawk hub design alloy wheels which are different when compared to the Astor. The rear gets LED tail lamps and a faux skid plate. The charging port is enclosed behind the front grille. It is available in Red, Silver, Grey, and Black colors.

The interior gets a soft-touch leather dashboard with aluminum accents. The overall theme of the interiors is black as opposed to the red seen in the Astor. The center stage is taken by the 10.1-inch HD touchscreen which features iSmart technology for 74+ connected car features such as voice commands for the various car operations, remote lock/unlock, and even remote start.

The updated ZS EV gets a larger battery pack that is rated at 50.3 kWh. The new battery pack is claimed to return a range of 461 km. The power has received a significant bump as well at 176 PS. The 2022 ZS EV can achieve 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. The ZS EV can be charged in many ways including an onboard charging cable, AC Fast Chargers, DC Super Fast Chargers at MG Dealerships, public charging network, and via road assistance.