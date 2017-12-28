A Roundup Of Hyundai India’s Customer Centric Service Initiatives Throughout 2017

Hyundai India launched a series of service initiatives in 2017, which were in line with the brand’s commitment to customer happiness beyond its business of selling automobiles. It resulted in the company retaining the Number 1 spot in JD Power 2017 India Customer Service Index (Mass Market) study 2017, accumulating 923 points, the highest ever for any manufacturer.

Over 62.5 lakh cars were serviced in 2017 through the vast network of 1300 Service Outlets across 740 cities in India. The launch of Perfect 10 campaign focused on customer delight through efficient processes – “Fix it Right First Time” to ensure best quality service. The unique service package ‘Hyundai Customer Care Program (HCCP)’ was launched at Mega Before Service TM Camp and routine Free Car Care Clinic organized to ensure long term customer association with the brand. Organized at 616 locations for the first time in India, the Mega Before Service TM Camp was attended by over 17,791 customers.

The Inauguration of India Quality center (INQC) at Faridabad, Hyundai’s Global Quality and Training Centre in India, solidified the company’s commitment to the Indian market and its focus on finest quality for ‘Zero Defect’ vehicles. A State of Art Bodyshop Academy, Polytechnic and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) tie-ups were few among the several initiatives for skilled manpower and high standards of servicing.

As a part of Hyundai’s commitment to be a responsible brand, a digital campaign ‘Jal Bacha Ke Chal’ urged customers to opt for dry wash and help save the environment by cutting down approximately 120 liters of water per car. Hyundai also observed road safety week with Safe Move Campaign across Pan India Service Networks with an effort to outreach 7 Million Hyundai owners through a week long engagement camp conducted at all workshops across India, residential colonies and high footfall centers in the cities.

Commenting on the Service initiatives in 2017, Mr. YK Koo, Managing Director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai is a Caring, Responsible and Customer Centric brand, committed to the highest quality of customer service at every touch point. Through the unique campaigns in 2017, we further strengthened our commitment to not only making the highest quality cars but also best in after-sales services for the customers. We will continue the momentum in the coming year and delight our customers with best services.”