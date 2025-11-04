River Indie Makes History: First Indian Electric Scooter to Win Red Dot Product Design Award 2025

River Mobility has achieved something no other Indian two-wheeler brand has done before. The Bengaluru-based electric scooter maker has now won the prestigious Red Dot Product Design Award 2025 for its flagship electric scooter, the River Indie.
This recognition comes right after its Red Dot Concept Design Award 2024, making River the only Indian two-wheeler brand to win in both categories — back-to-back. It’s a proud moment for the young EV company and a sign that its design philosophy is resonating globally.
The Indie electric scooter is designed for the real world — practical, sturdy, and easy to live with. It focuses on what Indian riders actually need every day:
- 43 litres of storage under the seat and 12 litres in the front compartment — the most in its class
- Lock-and-load pannier stays on both sides for luggage attachments
- Safeguards that protect the bodywork during a fall
- Twin-beam LED headlamps and a distinctive tail-lamp for a strong visual identity
- Front foot pegs to improve comfort and make better use of the floorboard space
Talking about the recognition, Vipin George, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at River Mobility, said that these back-to-back awards reaffirm River’s “rider-first” design philosophy.
He added, “Winning the Red Dot Product Design 2025 and Concept Design 2024 awards validates our approach. Indie is more than a scooter — it’s a multi-utility companion for the Indian rider. This recognition strengthens our belief that great design is about addressing real needs.”
The Red Dot Design Award is one of the most respected global honours for design and innovation. The jury appreciated the Indie’s practical yet stylish execution, combining utility, protection, and everyday usability in a way that feels authentic and original.
With this achievement, River has put India firmly on the map for smart, rider-focused EV design — showing that homegrown innovation can compete with the best in the world