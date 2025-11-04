Mercedes-Benz Joins Forces with Celonis to Supercharge AI Innovation

Mercedes-Benz is deepening its digital shift with help from Celonis, the global name in process intelligence. The two companies shared details of their partnership at Celosphere 2025, showing how AI and data are now part of everyday operations at Mercedes-Benz.
Across its factories and supply chains, the automaker handles millions of parts, suppliers, and systems — an incredibly complex network. With Celonis’ Process Intelligence Platform, data from production and logistics now connects in real time through the MO360 digital ecosystem, giving teams clearer insight into how everything moves.
Here’s where Celonis fits in:
- Order to Delivery: AI copilots predict delivery times, plan sequencing better, and help cut delays.
- Aftersales: The system tracks parts movement, spots hold-ups, and improves turnaround for service requests.
- Quality Management: Built-in AI tools detect irregularities before they impact production quality.
Mercedes-Benz says this deeper data transparency helps teams make faster and more confident decisions across departments.
Dr. Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, explained that full visibility across the supply chain has helped the company move with greater speed and precision. He added that Celonis has become a core part of their digital approach, supporting hundreds of users and scaling data-led decision-making across the brand.
According to Bastian Nominacher, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis, Mercedes-Benz is proving how process intelligence can make enterprise AI truly useful — turning insight into real-world results, from quicker decisions to improved delivery times.
The collaboration highlights how modern AI tools can blend with classic automotive engineering to build a more responsive, efficient, and intelligent production model for the future