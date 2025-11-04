Honda Elevate ADV Edition Launched – Sportier Design, New Features & Adventure-Inspired Details You’ll Love!

Honda Cars India has introduced a new and stylish version of its popular SUV — the Elevate ADV Edition. The new model has been designed for young, active drivers who love adventure and style, priced between ₹15.29 lakh and ₹16.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) depending on the variant.
The new edition costs about ₹22,000 to ₹42,000 more than the standard models and is offered in both manual and CVT options. You can also choose between single-tone and dual-tone colour schemes.
When you look at it, the ADV Edition clearly stands out. It features:
- A glossy black Alpha-Bold Plus grille
- Orange-accented hood decal
- Black alloy wheels with orange details
- Roof rails and ORVMs finished in black
- Orange fog lamp garnish and ADV badges around the body
Even the rear bumper gets a skid plate with orange highlights, giving it a more outdoorsy personality.
Step inside, and you’ll notice the cabin has been given a darker, sportier vibe. It gets:
- An all-black interior with orange stitching
- Orange accents on the AC knobs and gear console
- Embossed ADV logos on the seats
- A first-in-Honda Terrain Pattern illuminated instrument cluster that looks modern and premium
Everything feels more focused on style and attitude compared to the regular Elevate.
Under the hood, there’s no change. The SUV still uses the 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT automatic with paddle shifters.
In terms of safety, Honda has packed in all the essentials along with its Honda Sensing ADAS suite. Features include:
- Collision mitigation braking system
- Lane keep assist
- Adaptive cruise control
- Six airbags, lane watch camera, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, and ISOFIX mounts
The Honda Elevate ADV Edition is available in two shades – Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic – both offered in single- and dual-tone finishes.
In short, the Elevate ADV Edition gives the SUV a new and stylish twist. It keeps the same engine and comfort but looks bolder and a bit more fun. It’s made for people who want something different without changing what they already like about the Elevate.