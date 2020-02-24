JLR Inaugrates New 3S Facility in Hyderabad

Jaguar Land Rover has announced the opening of a new 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) retailer facility in Hyderabad. The new dealership will work under the name Pride Motors and is spread over 4000 m2. The sales area is large enough to accommodate 12 bays and will aim to provide the highest quality of sales and after-sales service. It will also display a wide range of products from the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio with a handover bay for delivering vehicles to customers. It was inaugurated by Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL) and Suresh Reddy, Managing Director, Pride Motors.

This new facility also has a Jaguar Land Rover Approved pre-owned car section and showcases a wide range of Jaguar Land Rover branded accessories and merchandise. The service area alone has 17 bays with the compilation of state-of-the-art equipment operated by skilled technicians and highly trained staff. Commenting on the opening of this new facility, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Pride Motors, with whom we have been associated for over six years with the opening of this new, ultra-modern integrated 3S facility. Our customers in Hyderabad and adjoining areas will be able to enjoy a world-class facility that provides sales, service and spares under one-roof, from a location that is convenient and easily accessible.”

In India, JLR has launched three latest products which meet the upcoming BS6 norms and also feature updates. The new XE sedan, and the latest-generation Land Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport with a 5+2 seating configuration are now available in India. The model year 2020 Discovery Sport in the S & R-Dynamic SE derivatives. The New Discovery Sport is offered with BS-VI compliant 245 Hp Ingenium Turbocharged Petrol and 177 Hp Ingenium Turbocharged Diesel powertrain options.

The new Discovery Sport is enhanced with LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights, rear LED lights and Animated Directional Indicators. The cabin has enhanced stowage space and a new Sport Shift gear selector along with a fixed panoramic roof. Delivery of the diesel-powered New Land Rover Discovery Sport has now begun and is priced at ₹ 57.06 Lakh for the S derivative and ₹ 60.89 Lakh for the R-Dynamic SE trim.