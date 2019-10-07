Revolt Bikes Now Also Available in Pune; New Plans Offer Ownership At A One Time Price

Upon launch, the Revolt RV400 and RV300 electric motorcycles were being offered through monthly subscription plans which allowed customers to own the bike without paying any up amount upfront. Now, while the ‘My Revolt Plan’ continues as is, looking at the customer interest, Revolt additionally introduced ‘The Revolt Cash Down’ plan, for customers willing to pay a one-time price for the vehicle. With the introduction of this plan, the ex-showroom price for the RV400 is INR 98,999 and RV300 is INR 84,999, with an additional cost of registration /RTO, Insurance, Smart card and one-time mandatory charge of 4G connectivity for 3 years. The ex-showroom cost includes the benefits of the FAME II subsidy.

Both the bikes are now also available in Pune, where the Revolt RV400 is being offered at INR 3,499 per month and the RV300 at INR 2,999 per month. The RV400 will be available at two Revolt hubs – Kalyani Nagar and ICC Tech Park, S.B.Road in Pune. Starting October 5th, 2019, customers who have booked in advance can visit Revolt hubs in Pune located at Kalyani Nagar and ICC Tech Park, S.B Road for test rides and complete KYC formalities. While the first batch of RV400s has been sold out, the deliveries will begin by the end of October in Pune.

With the number of bookings being received each day, the company will soon announce the closure of bookings for the second batch November-December & January-February 2020. With their foray in Pune after starting operations in Delhi-NCR, the company has announced that it will open Revolt hubs in the following cities – Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chennai in the next 4 months.

The RV400 draws power from a 3.24 KWh Lithium-Ion battery, which generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 km on a single charge, with a top speed of 85 km/hr on Mode 3 (Sport Mode). Keeping that power in check is a set of disc brakes, measuring 240 mm in the front and 240 mm at the rear, with a standardised CBS system. Also on offer is a pre-load adjustable rear mono-shock. On the other hand, the RV300 gets a smaller 1.5 KW electric hub motor, providing a maximum range of around 180 kilometres on a single charge, along with a top speed of 65 kmph. The bike also gets a conventional body and looks more like its elder sibling, the RV400.