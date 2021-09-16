Revolt RV400 Gets A New Shade

There might be a plethora of electric scooters in the Indian market but when it comes to popular electric motorcycles, there’s only one name that comes to mind – Revolt Motors. The baton of the electric revolution is being carried majorly by electric scooters in India but we can expect new electric motorcycles to pave their way in the coming few months, including the Ultraviolette F77. But for now, we have the RV400 with us. To make its electric offering even more desirable than before, Revolt Motors has announced a new white paint option for its flagship electric motorcycle.

Colour options

The company has stated that the bookings for the same will commence soon. So watch this space for more updates regarding that. With the new option, the RV 400 is now available in three paint schemes, including the stealthy-looking Cosmic Black.

Specs

The RV400 is powered by a 3.24 KWh Lithium-Ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 kms on a single charge giving it a top speed of 85 km/hr. It pairs with the MyRevolt App which offers a host of features including Trip Monitor, Geo-Fencing, Locate your bike, Change Sounds from the 4 preset available, finds Switch Stations to swap the battery when running low and a host of other features.

The Revolt RV400 has a ground clearance of 215 mm and the portable battery can be fully charged (0-100%) in 4.5 hours consuming around 3 units of electricity either on-board if one has an electric socket on the ground floor/garage or can be easily taken out and charged at home thru a 15 Ampere socket using the charger provided with the motorcycle.

Revolt RV1

The company recently also revealed that it is going to launch an entry-level motorcycle named RV1 that will replace the RV300. It is being reported that this new model will arrive in the market early in 2022. For the uninitiated, the RV300 is the lower-spec version of the RV400 and hasn’t been on sale for quite some time now. On the other hand, the RV400 is also available through flash sales only. The company’s RV 400 e-bikes were sold out within minutes of the opening of the second round of bookings in mid-July. Similarly, its e-bikes got sold out in two hours when the first round of bookings was open in June.