Revolt Motorcycles Get Remote Starting Function

The Revolt Electric has been in the news for their RV300 and RV400 bikes which were sold out as soon as the booking was opened. The India-made electric motorcycles carry the aesthetics of commuter motorcycles, unlike their scooter counterparts. The motorcycle-like looks have attracted many young consumers. The bikes were already packed with app-based features and now have received an update in the form of a remote start function which Revolt calls “Swipe to Start”.

Swipe To Start

As the name suggests, this feature simply allows users to swipe the Start button on the MyRevolt App and the bike can be turned on. Another feature that is quite unique to the Revolt bikes is the option to turn on sounds to make the bikes sound like any ICE powered bike. You can choose from four different sounds or choose to keep the sounds entirely off to save battery.

RV400

The RV400 is powered by a 3.24 KWh Lithium-Ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 km on a single charge giving it a top speed of 85 km/hr. It pairs with the MyRevolt App which offers a host of features including Trip Monitor, Geo-Fencing, Locate your bike, Change Sounds from the 4 preset available, finds Switch Stations to swap the battery when running low and a host of other features.

The Revolt RV400 has a ground clearance of 215 mm and the portable battery can be fully charged (0-100%) in 4.5 hours consuming around 3 units of electricity either on-board if one has an electric socket on the ground floor/garage or can be easily taken out and charged at home thru a 15 Ampere socket using the charger provided with the motorcycle.

RV1

Revolt will be replacing the RV300 with a newer and more affordable RV1. It is going to be a 100 per cent locally-built model from the company at its manufacturing plant in Manesar, Haryana. The bike could get the same 1.5 KW electric hub motor and a maximum range of around 180 kilometres on a single charge, along with a top speed of 65 kmph.