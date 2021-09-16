TVS Brings In The Raider At INR 77,500 To Raid The 125cc Commuter Segment

All the rumours regarding Fiero’s possible resurrection were put to rest today as TVS has launched the Raider 125cc sports commuter in India at a starting price of INR 77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The disc brake-equipped variant can be had for INR 85,469.

TVS was absent from the 125cc commuter segment for quite some time now but the Hosur-based bikemaker has announced its arrival and how! The Raider has been developed from the ground up and is a completely new motorcycle.

Styling

TVS target audience is Gen Z and that can be clearly noticed in the way the Raider has been designed. It gets several stylized elements that make it look a lot sportier than its arch rivals – the Bajaj Pulsar 125 and the Honda CB Shine 125. The front is highlighted by an ‘animalistic LED headlamp’ with DRLs.

The fuel tank is well sculpted and looks a lot muscular than the other 125cc offerings. It also gets a body-coloured belly pan that adds to its sporty appeal while the rear gets a minimalist LED tail-light. The split-seat setup is also a major takeaway when it comes to its overall design.

Engine and ride modes

The Raider is powered by a 124.8cc, three-valve, air-cooled engine that puts down 11.4hp at 7,500rpm and 11.2Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. While the maximum power output might not be class-leading, its 11.2nm of maximum torque helps it propel to 60 km/h from nought in just 5.9 seconds.

This engine is fuel-injected and comes paired with a five-speed gearbox. The right-hand side switchgear allows you toggle between Eco and Power modes.

Features

TVS has been dishing out the most tech-laden motorcycles in their respective segments for quite some time now and the Raider is no different.

Being the latest offering in its segment, TVS has made sure to load it up with some first-in-segment features like its reverse-lit digital display. The Raider also comes with an optional 5-inch TFT cluster with TVS SMART XCONNECT variant, which offers Bluetooth Connectivity and Voice Assist.

Other mechanicals

At the front, it gets a telescopic fork while at the rear, it gets a monoshock setup. We can expect Raider to handle better than its rivals. For optimum braking performance, TVS has equipped the Raider with a roto petal disc up front and drum brake at the rear. The braking on the bike is backed up by the safety net of CBS.

Our detailed review of the TVS Raider will drop today at 4 PM on our YouTube channel. So stay tuned for that!