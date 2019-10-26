Revolt Commences First Phase Of Deliveries Of The RV400 Electric Bike In Delhi

India’s first all-electric motorcycle, the Revolt RV 400 is also the first motorcycle to be offered in the country on a pay-as-you-go basis. Although the company did roll out a full payment option later, it is for the first time that a two-wheeler was offered on a subscription basis. The company has now commenced deliveries of the first batch of its RV400 in Delhi, where the bikes will be handed over to customers as per the booking sequence from the four Revolt Hubs in Gujranwala Town, Safdarjung, Preet Vihar and Dwarka.

Commencing deliveries in the Capital city, bikes are already rolling out of the production line and the company aims to close all deliveries at the earliest. However, bookings are now closed for the batch of November and December 2019. The company’s first offering – Revolt RV400 is an AI-enabled motorcycle and has an ARAI certified range of 156 kms and a top speed of 80 km/hr.

In addition to the ‘My Revolt Plan’, which allows a customer to pay a monthly subscription fee, Revolt also introduced the ‘Revolt Cash Down’ plan, for customers willing to pay a one-time price for the vehicle. With the introduction of this plan, the ex-showroom price for the RV400 is INR 98,999 and RV300 is INR 84,999, with an additional cost of registration /RTO, Insurance, Smart card and one-time mandatory charge of 4G connectivity for 3 years. Besides Delhi, the motorcycle is currently available in Pune and Revolt has announced that it will open hubs in the following cities – Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chennai in the next 4 months.

Commenting on the commencement of deliveries, Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd, said, “At Revolt, last few months have been incredible with everyone working round the clock to make our collective dream come true. We have received an overwhelming response in terms of bookings from our customers and we are confident that they are going to enjoy their riding experience with RV400. We would like to take the opportunity to thank India for the tremendous response, and having the trust and patience in an emerging brand. We are now sold out for the November and December batch too. The bookings are now open for January-February 2020.”