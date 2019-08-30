My Revolt Plan: Top-5 Highlights

Indian start-up, Revolt Intellicorp, recently launched two budget-friendly electric bikes for the Indian market. What makes these bikes super-affordable is the M.R.P, also known as the My Revolt Plan. Under these plans both, the RV400 and the RV300 will be offering a lot of industry-first services and features, along with a new low-rate monthly subscription plan. The Revolt RV300 will be the cheapest bike available with the My Revolt Plan, as it will be available at an extremely affordable price of INR 2,999 per month, for a period of 37 months from the date of purchase. On the other hand, the monthly subscription plan for the base variant of the RV400 starts at INR 3,499 and goes up to INR 3,999 for the premium variant.

Top-5 highlights of the My Revolt Plan:

Unlimited Battery Switch

This feature is available with both, the RV400 and the RV300. Under this special service feature, a Revolt rider can call up a nearby battery-swapping station, whenever his/her bike’s battery is low and immediately get it swapped with a fully-charged one. This offer is free until the 31st of December this year and will be a paid service after that.

Unlimited Maintenance Up To 3 Years

Both the bikes have this feature included in their My Revolt Plan, as the service costs are now virtually zero. This feature not only adds this bike in the easy to buy list but also makes it effortless and cheap to maintain.

Insurance (1 Year + 5 Years Third party)

Both these bikes are also available with a 6-year insurance policy, which is included in the monthly subscription cost, making it very cheap and easy to afford, while saving extra paperwork and time.

5-Year Product Warranty

The Revolt series bikes also get a 5-year product warranty, which means all the internal damages and functionality problems will be handled by the company and the owner doesn’t need to worry about any extra costs.

Free Tyre Replacement And 4G Connectivity For 3 Years

Both these features are available in the RV400 premium variant as standard with no extra costs, however, the RV400 base variant and the RV300 can get 4G connectivity for 3 years with a one-time mandatory charge of Rs 5,000. Revolt is not only the first 2-wheeler manufacturer to provide a (One time) Free Tyre Replacement, but also the first bikemaker to launch an AI-based (Artificial Intelligence) bike in India, that also provides 4G connectivity.