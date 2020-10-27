Renault Zoe EV Spied Testing, India-bound?

The Auto Expo 2020 witnessed the showcasing of many electric vehicles which made it pretty evident that the electric revolution in India is gaining pace. One of the many electric vehicles which were showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 was the Renault Zoe EV. Its cutesy looks made it stand apart from the rest of the utilitarian EVs. Ever since it was unveiled at the Expo, nothing much has happened, until now. The EV has been spotted testing in the country.

More details

It has been reported on multiple occasions that Renault is considering launching an EV in India. The test mule spied is the pre-facelift model with different front bumper and fog lamp housing compared to the latest updated one showcased at the Expo.

Zoe EV’s design is rather unconventional but is pleasing to the eyes. At 4.08m, this car is longer than most hatchbacks sold in India. Another image showcases the cabin of the Zoe EV as well. The updated model which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 featured a massive 9.3-inch tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system but the one which was spied featured a smaller R-Link unit flanked by control knobs and switches and a smaller digital drivers display. The updated model is loaded to the brim with modern-day features like automatic LED headlights, front parking sensors, heated door mirrors, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel. There’s also driver assistance tech like lane-keeping assist, blind-spot warning, and traffic sign recognition.

Powertrain options

The pre-facelift model which was spied is powered by an electric motor with 41kWh battery capacity. The electric powertrain is good enough to churn out 108PS and 225Nm. It delivers a WLTP-claimed range of around 300km on a single charge. In terms of charging capabilities, the Zoe can get upto 80 per cent charge from a 43kW charger in 1 hour and 40 minutes. On the other hand, the latest Renault Zoe is available in two power options: 108PS/225Nm and 135PS/245Nm. It can provide a WLTP-claimed range of 395km for the lower-spec model and 385km for the higher-spec model. A 52kWh battery pack is standard which can be fully juiced up from zero in 9 to 10 hours through a 7.4kW wall box charger. You can cut down on that time by using a 50KW fast charger which can fill up 80 per cent power in just 1 hour and 10 minutes. There isn’t any word regarding the official launch of the Renault Zoe EV in India.

Renault India recently announced the addition of 34 new sales and service touchpoints across India over the last 2 months. This marks a total of more than 90 new sales and service touchpoints that Renault has added across India in less than a year. The aggressive network expansion is part of a strategic business focus to grow the brand across existing and emerging markets.

The new dealership facilities are located in Madhya Pradesh Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and West Bengal. With this expansion, Renault India has bolstered its network presence to more than 415 sales and 475+ service touchpoints, which include 200+ Workshop On Wheels locations across the country, with benchmark sales and service quality.

Image credits: @carcrazy.india on Instagram