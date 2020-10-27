Hyundai i20 Detailed Manufacturing Process Showcased Ahead of Launch

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has showcased its Manufacturing Excellence through the origins of the all-new i20. The upcoming Hyundai Elite i20 has been one of the most anticipated hatchbacks of 2020. There are several reports claiming that the new Elite i20 has already arrived at select dealerships in India. Hyundai is prepping for the launch of the new i20 and recently revealed its first design renders as well.

Official statement

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Ganesh Mani S, Director – Production, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As an organization that is committed to giving customers Quality Time, our focus has remained on ensuring supreme levels of manufacturing excellence. This has perfectly culminated in the all-new i20, delivering robust and reliable performance. With our 24-year rich manufacturing heritage of ‘Make in India’, the all-new i20 is yet another benchmark brand from Hyundai that is an edge above the rest.”

The Robust Structure

Featuring an extensive application of 66 % Advanced & High-Strength Steel, Hyundai has created a Robust Superstructure to enhance crashworthiness and make the car lighter.

This superstructure is created using 5,400 Tons Stamping at the Press Shop

Incorporating Online Condition Monitoring systems to monitor machine vibration, Hyundai offers enhanced process quality, changing shapes of metal in elegant curves & creases.

The use of advanced Digital gauge to check the Panel thinning distribution – Crack, Neck Prediction methodology that helps in manufacturing ZERO Crack panels.

Hyundai has used ‘High-quality grade coils’ for sculpturing aesthetics and modern look of the all-new i20.

Use of 3D scanning of Parts – to analyse and strengthen the press panel parts accuracy and precision

The impeccable appeal

The all-new i20’s dynamic and futuristic appeal is created at the Body Shop on the Global Body Build Line.

Using technology-enabled high-quality welding process that features over 450 4th Gen Robots offering 100 % Weld Automation with over 4,000 welding spots in each car, and more than 70 cars being processed every hour

Robots on the Line offer a glimpse of the flawless manufacturing process that gives a definitive shape to the origins of the all-new i20.

Body shop has three-stage advance quality confirmation where our quality system is enabled with ‘Quality 4.0 techniques’ Intelligent weld monitoring Real-time weld quality confirmation system [Colour tip sensor] Real-time sealer quality confirmation system

In house Data scientists in shop floor apply Deep learning techniques for Quality confirmation of Mastic Sealer through Vision Inspection system

The Vibrant Charisma

Vivid and striking colours of the all-new i20 are curated at the Paint Shop where High Throw Power 7th Generation Electro Deposition Paint is applied for long-lasting Rust Warranty and corrosion resistance.

The vibrant charisma of the all-new i20 is processed in a seamless automation line that features 72 Robots ensuring the conformity to supreme quality standards and long-lasting stylish & glossy looks.

Using an Anode Cell Current Monitoring system, Hyundai has enhanced the paint application quality through an Online Current monitoring method.

The Dynamic Performance

Through immense research, hours of design, validation and testing of multiple iterations of operating condition, the all-new i20 has been prepared to offer rip-roaring performance.

To give these engines robust performance, Hyundai has employed technologically superior treatment that enhances its performance on road.

The in-house Endurance lab tests the performance with load condition for 849 Hours and without load condition for 5 lakhs cycles for transmission systems, and over 350 hours for the Engine system, to ensure enhanced durability

Hyundai also employs a Cold Test Bed that is an eco-friendly way of testing the engines over 15 parameters, without burning fuel. It is a fully automated system in which 100% of the produced engines are tested before assembling in vehicles.

At the Powertrain Shop, Hyundai manufactures both diesel & petrol engines using 700 CNC Machines with Integrated SPC (Statistical Process Control).

With High-Speed Vision (60 frames/ minute) 58 Engine parts are verified, offering robust Quality for a Pleasurable Driving Experience.

The Paradigm of Quality