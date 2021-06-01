Renault Triber Scores An Impressive 4-Star Safety Rating In Global NCAP Crash Test Results

Renault India’s stint with the Global NCAP crash tests hasn’t been that fruitful for the company. Global NCAP’s ‘Safer Cars for India’ initiative has been playing the role of a watchdog for the safety of the cars that take over our streets. The Renault Triber is the first car crash tested in 2021. The affordable people-carrier has managed to score an impressive 4 star rating for adult occupant protection, in a crash test conducted by Global NCAP.

More details

Renault TRIBER’s body structure and overall safety has been evaluated through the Global NCAP crash tests. The car has been tested for frontal impact.

Official statements

Commenting on this achievement Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “Safety is of paramount importance for Renault and our products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by Indian Regulatory Authorities. An outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France, Renault TRIBER has already established itself as a successful product and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers. This is a proud moment for Renault in India, as TRIBER was conceived, developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before we took it to the world. The 4-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP for TRIBER reiterates our commitment towards safety.”

“This latest 4-Star adult rating reaffirms that Renault stands by its commitment to make the best in global car safety, accessible to Indian customers. As a customer-focused company, Renault is already future-ready in terms of technology, design and engineering for enhanced safety for our vehicles and Triber is a testimony to this,” he added.

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “It is satisfying to note Renault’s safety improvements with Global NCAP’s Triber crash test result. We would encourage them to continue this progress, and to set a five star or Safer Choice rating as their future target for the Indian market.”

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP, said, “Renault has significantly improved adult occupant protection performance in frontal crashes compared with our 2016 tests on the Kwid. The Triber sets a strong baseline for the manufacturer, and we encourage Renault to maintain this important progress as a minimum with the goal of achieving 5 star levels of safety.”