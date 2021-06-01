Tata Nexon Gets Updated Alloy Wheels

Tata Motors has been sneakily tweaking around with the Nexon. We recently reported that the company has silently discontinued the Tectonic Blue shade from Nexon’s colour palette and now, the company has rather sneakily updated the design of the alloy wheels. The updated model has already started reaching dealerships. The older V-shaped spoke wheel design has been replaced with new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

More details

The homegrown automaker is offering new alloy wheels on select variants of the Nexon, which includes XZ+, XZ+ (S), XZ+ (O), XZA+, XZA+ (O) and XZA+ (S).

Apart from the updated alloy wheel design, the Nexon has remained unchanged mechanically. The SUV comes in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol is a 1.2-litre turbocharged mill tuned to produce 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, the latter is a 1.5-litre motor good for 108 bhp and 260 Nm of power figures.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT.

Tata Nexon’s Tectonic Blue shade to be replaced by Arizona Blue?

Tata Motors showcased the facelifted Nexon in its Tectonic Blue shade which went on to become its signature shade but now, in a rather surprising move, Tata Motors seems to have silently removed the Tectonic Blue colour for the Nexon in the Indian market. The Tectonic Blue shade is no longer visible on the website. After the discontinuation of the Tectonic Blue colour, the Nexon is currently available in 5 paint schemes. This includes Foliage Green, Calgary White, Flame Red, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey.

Tata Motors recently replaced the Tectonic Blue shade of the Tiago with Arizona Blue colour and chances are, it could give the Nexon the same treatment. There is currently no official word from the manufacturer yet but if it is indeed the case, we can expect the Nexon Arizona Blue to mark its entry in the coming few weeks.

The current Tata Nexon is well equipped with LED DRLs, a revised front grille, lower part rather, scuff plates, flat bottomed steering, a digital instrument cluster, 7” infotainment system with Andriod Auto and apple car play, Auto A/C, keyless entry, cruise control and sunroof. Tata Nexon is one of the few cars in Inda to boast of a 5-star rating in the Global N-cap crash test.