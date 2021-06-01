Upcoming Cars In India In 2021

Even though the pandemic has ruined several launch timelines this year as well, the long-list of hotly anticipated cars in India has sort of kept us going because they will get here, sooner or later. Most of the vehicles included in this list should have landed on our shores already, if the world was functioning normally. Nevertheless, 2021 looks promising in the automotive scheme of things and here are the upcoming cars this year we cannot wait to get behind the wheels of!

Hyundai Alcazar

We have already driven the prototype and came back impressed. Like many other cars in this list, it should already be gracing the showroom floors but the launch got delayed significantly. Whatever information we have received so far, it is pretty evident that the Alcazar is a lot more than just a 7-seater version of the Creta.

The Alacazar will be available with a choice between a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel powerplant. The petrol unit is the third generation Nu 2.0 unit that puts out best-in-segment 157 bhp and 191 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, develops 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, which is the same as in Creta diesel.

Both the powerplants will be available with a choice between a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Volkswagen Tiguan

The German carmaker has already made it pretty clear that it is going to launch its SUV offensive in India riding in on the products like the facelifted Tiguan. The Tiguan 5-seater will be accompanied by the AllSpace, otherwise known as the 7-seater iteration of the SUV.

The AllSpace will hit the showrooms at a later date. If reports are to be believed, unofficial bookings for the Tiguan have already commenced. Under the hood, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will come with the same 2.0-litre TSI engine that powers the Tiguan AllSpace.

The turbocharged petrol engine is tuned to make 188 bhp and 320 Nm, while mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard. The SUV is also likely to get the company’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system (AWD) system which was available in the pre-facelift model as well. The facelifted Tiguan will be a petrol-only offering.

Volkswagen Taigun

We managed to spend some time with the Taigun as well, before our country had to brace the impact of the second wave of the pandemic. If priced competitively, the Taigun could create a ruckus in its segment.

In terms of the mechanicals, the Taigun draws power from a choice of 2 turbo-petrol engine. Firstly, a 1.0L, 3cyl turbo-petrol TSI engine that will deliver 115PS of peak power and 175Nm of peak torque which also does duties on the polo, rapid and the Vento, and will be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter unit.

Secondly, a 1.5L, 4cyl TSI turbo petrol engine that puts out 150PS of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque, which also sits under the hood of the T-Roc.

Skoda Kushaq

The upcoming Kushaq is going to be a very important product for the Czech carmaker. It was recently unveiled in its full glory and is slated to launch soon.

It is going to share its powertrain options with the Taigun. It gets all the fancy bits like ventilated leather front seats, a keyless entry, an electric sliding glass roof and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

And did we mention that exquisite 2-spoke steering wheel that looks absolutely incredible. Skoda has done a great job with the cabin and everything looks very well put together and you would most probably feel at peace with what you have spent your money on.

Skoda Octavia

Skoda India’s bossman Zac Hollis has confirmed that the 2021 Skoda Octavia will be launched in June. The revelation came when he responded to a prospective buyer’s question on Twitter. In terms of design, the all-new 4th gen Octavia now draws inspiration from Skoda’s latest design language.

This means the car gets a more emotive look and slightly larger dimensions when compared to its predecessor. Globally, the 4th-gen Octavia is available with 3-mild hybrid petrol engine variants: a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI mild-hybrid engine, a 1.0-litre 4-cylinder TSI mild-hybrid engine and a 2.0-litre TSI mild-hybrid engine producing 190 PS. The plug-in hybrid variant gets a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine. However, in India, it is going to be a petrol-only affair.

Skoda might bring in the 1.5L TSI petrol engine or a 2.0L TSI petrol engine to India. The former produces 150 PS of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque. The latter meanwhile, also does duties on the Skoda Superb and produces 190PS of peak power and 320Nm of peak torque. Both of these engines will be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Mahindra XUV700

The moniker has been officially confirmed and the homegrown SUV-maker has already taken its official website live. Now we just have to wait for more information to flow in. The XUV700 will get both diesel and petrol engine options along with both manual and automatic transmission options.

According to Mahindra, the XUV700 is an all-new, authentic, global SUV set to redefine benchmarks in the SUV segment and get your hearts racing with its sci-fi technology, spirited performance and first-in-class features. It has already been spied on multiple occasions.

Tata HBX

The Tata HBX (rumoured as Hornbill) concept was showcased at the Geneva Auto Show in 2019, The car was able to capture the attention of the Indian audience and we have been anticipating its launch ever since. We expect the HBX to get the same tried and tested 1.2L Revotron petrol engine that powers the Tata Altroz.

Also read: The Tata HBX can Redefine The Compact SUV Segment – Here’s How

This naturally aspirated engine churns out 86PS of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and we expect to see it being offered with an AMT unit as well. There are no talks of a diesel offering right now, however, Tata may launch one later.

MG ZS Petrol ‘Astor’

MG is working quite hard to update its portfolio in India in 2021. It has already launched the Hector Plus with 6 & 7-seater configuration, and the facelift version of the Hector and the ZS EV. Now, MG is all set to unveil its ICE driven ZS which could be christened as ‘Astor.’

The ICE driven MG ZS has been spied testing on Indian roads time and again. Mechanically speaking, the ZS facelift remains the same and continues to derive power from a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that is capable of producing 106bhp of power and 150Nm of torque. The ZS 1.5 is claimed to achieve 0-100kmph in 11 seconds before hitting a top speed of 175kmph.

BS6 Force Gurkha

The Gurkha is quite popular among hardcore SUV fans for its ruggedness and off-road driving dynamics. It was slated for an official launch at a later date in 2020 itself, but then someone decided to eat a bat. It is 2021 and still, there isn’t any word regarding its official launch.

It has been spotted testing time and again but now that its official brochure images have been leaked online, it is being assumed that the BS6 Force Gurkha could hit the streets in the coming few months. Mechanically, it should be powered by a 2.6L, 4 cyl Common Rail Direct Injection ( CRDI ) engine which puts out 90BHp and 260Nm of peak output figures. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Gurkha could also feature manual-locking diffs. Force could also introduce 2.2L diesel propelled Gurkha with more power at a later stage.

Toyota Belta

Back in 2019, two Japanese automotive giants, namely Toyota and Suzuki joined hands to develop, manufacture and share models with each other. The same collaboration has blessed the world of wheels with the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser which are based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Vitara Brezza respectively. The word on the streets is, Toyota is gearing up to launch yet another Maruti Suzuki ‘inspired’ product and this time around, it will be based on the maker’s highly popular sedan – the Ciaz.

What makes this even more believable is the fact that Toyota has now gone ahead to register the name ‘Toyota Belta’ in India. It could mean that the new Belta is set to replace the Yaris sedan in Toyota’s portfolio.