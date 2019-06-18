Renault Triber MPV To Be Revealed On The 19th Of June

MPVs have been quite a rage in the Indian market. The segment, once limited to comparatively expensive, premium cars, has now evolved, giving the buyer a huge number of options. At one end, we have the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, while the luxurious Mercedes Benz V-Class is offered on the other end. However, this segment is about to become more interesting with a new player, from French car maker Renault. Called the Triber, the renowned car manufacturer teased the upcoming vehicle on its Twitter. The teaser image also gives us an unveiling date of this global car, which is the 19th of June, 2019.

Renault calls this a super spacious, ultra modular vehicle. This suggests that the car would come with an option of rearranging the seats and the interior to suit the needs of the occupants. Based on the Kwid’s CMF-A platform, with a longer, wider and taller body than the hatchback, the spy images seen before suggest that space too, would be abundant in this car. Moreover, in the teaser image, Renault calls the Triber an India first, suggesting that the car could come equipped with a number of segment first features. Also seen in this teaser image is the front profile of this upcoming car, which appears to borrow a few design cues from the Captur SUV. LED DRLs and roof rails are on offer, along with a conventional antenna in the middle.

Under the bonnet, expect Renault to use the same 1-litre, 3-pot motor as the Kwid but in a different stage of tune to pull the larger vehicle. Moreover, complying with the new safety norms, Renault will have to provide features like airbags, ABS with EBD, high-speed alert, seat belt reminders and rear parking sensors as standard across all variants. With an expected price tag between INR 5 Lakh to INR 8 Lakh, the Triber will carve out a segment of its own and does not have any direct competitors as such. In terms of pricing, however, it can be compared to the Datsun Go+ and the Maruti Suzuki Eeco. Keep looking at this space for more updates on this upcoming French MPV.