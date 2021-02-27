Renault To Commence Deliveries Of The Kiger From March 3rd

Renault unveiled their compact SUV Kiger in late January and marked their entry in the hotly contested compact SUV segment. It is based on the Nissan Magnite’s platform and also shares the powertrains. To everyone’s surprise, the Kiger even undercuts Magnite’s prices by INR 4,000 and hence starts from INR 5.45 lakhs making it the most affordable CSUV in the segment. The company has now announced that the deliveries of the same will commence from the 3rd of March 2021.

More details

Talking about the Kiger, it seemingly looks like a beefed-up Kwid on steroids. It gets a chrome grille with signature Renault elements and is flanked by LED DRLs on either side. It features a split headlamp setup like the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. It gets an LED projector on either side of the bumper and the bumper houses the central air dam. It gets some sharp lines on the bonnet and the Kiger has a ground clearance of 205mm.

The wheelbase is 2500mm long and it has a boot carrying capacity of 405 litres. It glides on 16” wheels which are blacked out and diamond cut in higher trims. It gets black body claddings on the sides. The rear features a spoiler and a similar-looking crease below the glass area. It gets a pair of inverted C shaped taillights which are extended at the top. It also gets a black bumper with silver-coloured skid plates.

On the inside, it gets a 7” instrument cluster. It gets an 8” touch infotainment system with android auto and apple car play along with steering mounted controls. It gets wireless charging, climate control, various drive modes ambient lighting and a particulate filter.

Under the hood, the Kiger will get the option of the Triber’s 72PS 1.0-litre petrol engine and a new 100PS HRA0 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The naturally aspirated unit comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an AMT. The turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, gets a CVT in addition to the 5-speed manual transmission. It is made for an everyday user, not a hardcore enthusiast. Value for money quotient is high on this package as it significantly undercuts its rivals. The base naturally aspirated petrol engine gets an AMT which the Magnite misses out on. It is pitted directly against the Magnite.

