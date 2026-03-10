Mahindra Thar Roxx Spotted Again With Possible 1.5 Diesel and New AX7 Variant

Mahindra’s Thar Roxx has already made a strong place for itself in the lifestyle SUV space. Buyers love it for its bold design, strong road presence and proper ladder frame construction. Now fresh test vehicles spotted on the road suggest that Mahindra may be preparing a few updates for the future.
The most talked about possibility is a new engine option. Right now the Thar Roxx is sold with two engines.
- 2.0 litre turbo petrol
- 2.2 litre turbo diesel
Both of these engines are also used in the three door Thar. They deliver strong performance and are already well known in Mahindra’s lineup.
However, the regular Thar has one more engine option that the Roxx does not get.
- 1.5 litre turbo diesel
This smaller diesel engine is currently available in the three door Thar. Because of this, many people believe Mahindra could add the same engine to the Thar Roxx as well.
If that happens, it could bring a few changes to the lineup.
- Lower starting price
- More variants for buyers
- Better fuel efficiency option
At the moment, the Thar Roxx starts at Rs 12.39 lakh ex-showroom for the MX1 petrol manual 2WD version. A smaller diesel engine could help Mahindra introduce a more affordable entry point.
The test vehicle has also raised another interesting possibility. The spotted model had a single pane sunroof along with 19 inch alloy wheels.
This combination does not exist in the current lineup.
Right now:
- AX7L gets 19 inch wheels
- AX7L also gets a panoramic sunroof
Seeing 19 inch wheels with a single pane sunroof suggests Mahindra might be testing a new variant. Many believe it could be called AX7 and placed between AX5L and AX7L.
Possible new trim position
- AX5L
- AX7
- AX7L
Such a variant could offer more features than AX5L while staying cheaper than AX7L.
Even with new monocoque SUVs entering the market, the Thar Roxx still stands apart because of its ladder frame build and off road ability. Mahindra may simply be trying to keep the model fresh and attractive for a wider range of buyers.
Mahindra has not confirmed the 1.5 diesel engine or the new trim yet. The test vehicles only suggest what might be coming.
If these updates arrive, the Thar Roxx could become even more accessible while keeping the same tough personality that people already like.