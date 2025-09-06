Renault passes GST 2.0 benefit to buyers, Cuts Prices by Up to ₹96,000 on KWID, Triber, Kiger

Overview: Four Key Highlights
- Renault passes on full GST 2.0 benefit across its portfolio.
- Prices cut by up to ₹96,395, effective from 22 September 2025 (Navratri start).
- KWID now starts at ₹4.29 lakh, while Triber and Kiger begin at ₹5.76 lakh.
- Move expected to energize festive season demand and make Renault cars more accessible.
Renault’s Bold Festive Gift to Customers
In a move that places customers at the heart of its strategy, Renault India has announced a massive price cut across its lineup by fully passing on the benefits of GST 2.0. The revised prices, effective on all deliveries from 22 September 2025, bring down costs by as much as ₹96,395.
The timing couldn’t be better — with Navratri marking new beginnings for millions of families, Renault is set to ride the festive wave. Bookings, however, are already open, allowing customers to lock in their cars at the new rates immediately.
Why This Matters
- Affordability Boost: Renault cars, already known for value-for-money, are now even more pocket-friendly.
- Segment Advantage: KWID, Triber, and Kiger are now more competitive against rivals in their respective segments.
- Festive Timing: Strategically aligned with the season when car buying sentiment is at its peak.
- Customer Trust: By passing on the full GST relief, Renault signals transparency and a long-term commitment to Indian buyers.
Price Break-Up by Model
Renault KWID – Easier on the Pocket
A perfect first car, the KWID now starts at just ₹4.29 lakh. With price cuts of up to ₹55,095, it’s more stylish, affordable, and tempting for new buyers.
Renault Triber – Affordable 7-Seater for Families
The versatile Triber is now priced from ₹5.76 lakh, cheaper by up to ₹80,195. It’s the ideal upgrade for families seeking space and value this festive season.
Renault Kiger – Biggest Savings, Stronger SUV Appeal
With reductions of nearly ₹96,395, the Kiger delivers the best festive deal. Starting at ₹5.76 lakh, it now packs even more punch against Tata Punch, Fronx, and Magnite.
Conclusion
Renault’s decision to fully pass on GST 2.0 benefits is a game-changer for Indian customers. By reducing prices across KWID, Triber, and Kiger, the brand has strengthened its affordability appeal just as festive demand picks up.
- KWID now makes first-time ownership easier.
- Triber becomes a more affordable 7-seater for families.
- Kiger emerges as the biggest festive winner with cuts nearing ₹1 lakh.
In short, Renault has given buyers a timely festive gift — more value, more choice, and stronger reasons to drive home a new car this Navratri.