Honda Launches ‘MyHonda-India’ App: A One-Stop Digital Experience for Riders

Introduction
For today’s two-wheeler owners, the journey goes beyond the ride—it includes exploring models, booking test rides, and managing service with ease.
To meet these expectations, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the ‘MyHonda-India’ app, a one-stop platform that keeps buyers and owners seamlessly connected with the brand.
What the App Offers
The app is designed to make life easier for customers at every stage of their journey.
- For Buyers
- Browse Honda’s entire two-wheeler lineup.
- Compare models side by side.
- Book test rides and raise product enquiries.
- Explore finance options and the latest offers.
- For Owners
- Store documents securely in one place.
- Access a digital owner’s manual anytime.
- Book service appointments and track progress in real-time.
- View full service history whenever needed.
- Additional Features
- Enquire about parts and accessories.
- Get reminders for service and maintenance.
- Use location-based tools to find authorized dealers and nearby petrol pumps.
- Stay updated with Honda’s safety campaigns, environment drives, and festive greetings.
Why It Matters
The app uses Honda One ID, which creates a single digital identity for each customer. This means no juggling multiple platforms—everything is linked under one login.
Here’s why this app makes a difference:
- Convenience: One app for buying, servicing, and staying updated.
- Transparency: Real-time service tracking builds trust.
- Engagement: Personalized messages, reminders, and offers keep customers connected.
- Simplicity: Easy to use for both first-time riders and experienced owners.
Honda’s View
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales and Marketing at HMSI, said:
“The MyHonda-India app is built to make every interaction with Honda simple and enjoyable. From making informed decisions before buying to managing ownership needs after, this app ensures customers always stay connected with us in the most convenient way possible.”
Conclusion
The MyHonda-India app makes owning a Honda two-wheeler simpler and smarter by bringing product info, service management, and personalized updates together in one place.
The app is now live on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, giving Honda customers across India a simple way to stay connected—anytime, anywhere.