Honda Amaze With BS6 Diesel And Petrol Engines Launched At INR 6.09 Lakh

After the newly-launched Hyundai Aura, the Honda Amaze has become the second compact sedan to offer a BS6 diesel engine, along with the choice of a petrol motor. The 2020 Honda Amaze BS6 will continue to be offered with a choice of CVT automatic or a 5-speed manual for both engines.

Powered by the updated 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine, the Honda Amaze will be the first BS-6 compliant diesel model from Honda in the market. Honda has applied its advanced exhaust gas after-treatment system with NSC (NOx Storage Catalyst) and DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) to meet the challenging target of particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission in case of diesel engines. Honda’s original Silver Thin Coated DPF (STC-DPF) enables reduction of PM combustion time by 40% compared to the conventional DPF.

The diesel motor continues to crank out 100 PS at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm. On the other hand, the CVT-equipped diesel engine makes 80 PS and 160 Nm of torque. Paired with a manual gearbox, the diesel-powered Amaze is rated for 24.7 kmpl. The CVT is rated for 21.0 kmpl. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine has been updated to meet the new norms too and makes 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm at 4,800 rpm. This motor is rated for 18.6 kmpl for the manual gearbox variants and 18.3 kmpl for those equipped with CVT. Listed below are the revised prices: