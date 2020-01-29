Trending:
Honda Amaze With BS6 Diesel And Petrol Engines Launched At INR 6.09 Lakh

After the newly-launched Hyundai Aura, the Honda Amaze has become the second compact sedan to offer a BS6 diesel engine, along with the choice of a petrol motor. The 2020 Honda Amaze BS6 will continue to be offered with a choice of CVT automatic or a 5-speed manual for both engines.

Powered by the updated 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine, the Honda Amaze will be the first BS-6 compliant diesel model from Honda in the market. Honda has applied its advanced exhaust gas after-treatment system with NSC (NOx Storage Catalyst) and DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) to meet the challenging target of particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission in case of diesel engines. Honda’s original Silver Thin Coated DPF (STC-DPF) enables reduction of  PM combustion time by 40% compared to the conventional DPF.

The diesel motor continues to crank out 100 PS at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm. On the other hand, the CVT-equipped diesel engine makes 80 PS and 160 Nm of torque. Paired with a manual gearbox, the diesel-powered Amaze is rated for 24.7 kmpl. The CVT is rated for 21.0 kmpl. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine has been updated to meet the new norms too and makes 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm at 4,800 rpm. This motor is rated for 18.6 kmpl for the manual gearbox variants and 18.3 kmpl for those equipped with CVT. Listed below are the revised prices:

Honda Amaze BS6 Variants & Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi)PetrolDiesel
E MTRs 609,900Rs 755,900
S MTRs 681,900Rs 811,900
V MTRs 744,900Rs 874,900
VX MTRs 792,900Rs 922,900
S CVTRs 771,900Rs 891,900
V CVTRs 834,900Rs 954,900
VX CVTRs 875,900Rs 995,900

Commenting on the launch Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “Honda is committed to bringing its latest and advanced environment-friendly technologies to the Indian market and today we have introduced BS-6 version of our largest selling model Honda Amaze. It will be available in both Petrol and Diesel. Amaze will be our first BS-6 diesel model in India offering the most powerful performance in the segment with the best balance of fuel economy.”

