Renault Kiger’s Different Variants Make an Appearance in a Single Spy Video

The sub-compact SUV segment is a tough place to be in. Nissan recently waged a price war against its rival with the launch of Magnite and now, Renault seems to be all geared up to follow suit with its Kiger. The Kiger was unveiled in its concept form sometime back but has already been spotted on multiple occasions. It was first codenamed HBC but then Renault made it official that it will indeed be called Kiger in its production form.

The pre-production version of the Kiger developed quite some hype around it, especially because of its funky design and the carmaker’s claim that the production-spec car would borrow 80 per cent of the styling cues from the show car.

The Kiger has now been spotted again and in the video, there isn’t one but as much as 3 Kigers that can be spotted, hinting that the testing is going at full swing and the launch might take place in the months to come. When we talk about the first impressions, the test mule looks like a beefed-up version of the Renault Kwid, just like the show car.

Another interesting thing to note here is the presence of spruced up roof, hinting at the blacked-out floating roof design seen in the show car. Just like the show car, Renault’s logo is positioned in the centre of the grille that also extends into the hood. The test mule too, seems to have a split headlamp design with tri-LED projectors housed in the bumper with an LED strip along the bonnet line.

The sporty bumper accompanied by a front skid plate is also visible in the image. The show car had green accents splattered all over its bodywork but the inserts aren’t visible in the test mule because of the heavy camouflage. We won’t be surprised if Renault decides to drop the green accents in the production version of the Kiger, to make it appeal to a wider spectrum of audience. The side profile too, looks similar to that of the show car. The wide wheel arches and the alloy wheels are clearly visible in the video.

What is worth noting here is that all the cars that are seen in the video seem to be different variants of the sub-compact SUV. The first two cars seem to wear a different set of alloy wheels while the last car can be seen with wheel caps, hinting that it might be the base variant of the Kiger.

Also, the first car had its camouflage coating chipped off at the A pillar, revealing its blue shade. We can expect Renault to launch the Kiger in funky colours, to stay true to the concept.

