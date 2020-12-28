Feast Your Eyes on the Suzuki GSX-R1000R Legend Edition

The 2020 iteration of the MotoGP was a happening one. The pandemic did play a little spoilsport but MotoGP made a comeback and how! After showing dominance in the first few races of the 2020 season, Marc Marquez had to sit out of the rest of the season, all thanks to a terrible crash. With Marquez sitting out, the championship was up for grabs and oh boy, was it a tough fight! But Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir managed to take the trophy home, thanks to his clean riding and consistency.

More details

To commemorate the win, Suzuki has now rolled out special legend editions of its flagship sportsbike – the GSX-R1000R. The Japanese brand will offer seven liveries that would be inspired by their MotoGP championship-winning motorcycles.

Barry Sheene livery

The seven titles in the top flight (covering 500cc GP and MotoGP) were won by Barry Sheene – 76-77, Marco Lucchinelli – 81, Franco Ucini – 82, Kevin Schwantz – 93, Kenny Roberts Jr – 2000, and most recently Joan Mir for 2020. Barry Sheene is considered to be the one of the most iconic riders to enter the game and not to forget, Sheene is still considered to be the epitome of coolness. Marco Lucchinelli and Franco Ucini were other two riders which help cement Suzuki’s place in MotoGP.

Kevin Schwantz livery

Another iconic Suzuki rider was Kevin Schwantz. Renowned for his epic battles with Wayne Rainey and an entertaining riding style, Kevin is Rossi’s favourite rider. Not to forget, MotoGP fans worship Kevin Schwantz!

Kenny Robers Jr.

Son of MotoGP Legend Kenny Roberts, Kenny Roberts Jr was Suzuki’s final championship rider in the 500cc class and seized the title in 2000. Then there was a long and hard wait before we could see a Suzuki claiming the top spot, which did happen, only recently. If we dial things back to the start of the 2020 season, no one could have imagined that a new rider like Joan Mir would seize the title. But all thanks to his consistency, clean riding style and Suzuki GSX-R1000RR’s stable configuration boosted the number 36 into championship contention.

Also read: About Time That We Had the BS6 Compliant Suzuki GSX-S750?

Joan Mir livery

Apart from the iconic liveries, Suzuki is also throwing in an Akrapovic exhaust system and a pillion seat cowl in the mix. Unfortunately, the legend editions of the Suzuki GSX-R1000R won’t be coming to India.