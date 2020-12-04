Made-in-India Renault Kwid Scored Two Star in GNCAP Crash Test For South African Cars

Renault Kwid is one of the most popular hatchbacks on sale in our country currently. It is quite in demand internationally as well and to cater to the demand, Renault also exports the Kwid from India. The made-in-India Renault Kwid which is being sold in the South African market was recently crash-tested by Global NCAP under the #SaferCarsForAfrica campaign and the car managed to score two stars out of five. That is definitely an improvement because it scored zero stars back in 2016 and one star with standard airbag and seatbelt pre-tensioner sometime later.

More details

In other related news, the Brazil manufactured Kwid was tested by Latin NCAP and it achieved three stars. The main reason behind this higher rating was structural improvement.

Results

The Kwid offered adequate protection to the driver’s head and good protection to the passenger’s head. It offered good neck protection for both occupants. Driver’s chest showed weak protection and passenger’s chest showed adequate protection. Driver knees showed marginal protection, while passenger knees showed adequate and marginal protection. Child occupant protection was also noted as poor. The head of the child hit against the interior of the car. GNCAP also noted the lack of seat belts for all five seats as well as the absence of ISOFIX anchorages.

With the tests conducted at 64 kmph, the CRS was installed with the adult seatbelt rearward-facing offering limited protection. While Global NCAP noted the improvement from last time, it also said that the crash test results demonstrated by the car were unsatisfactory.

Features

Renault has ensured to keep the Kwid range fresh and contemporary with several enhancements made at regular intervals to cater to the evolving needs of customers. With the arrival of the RXL 1.0L variant in both MT and AMT versions, Renault made the Kwid range even more accessible and attractive for the customers.

Kwid also comes with several segment-first features like the 20.32 cm Touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution, LED digital instrument cluster, a floor console-mounted AMT dial, one-touch lane change indicator, speed-dependent volume control and a boot capacity of 279 litres. As part of its low cost of ownership promise, Renault offers optional extended warranty up to 5 years & 100,000 Km from the date of vehicle delivery. There are other service offerings like Renault Easy care, the prepaid maintenance program which offers assured cost savings.