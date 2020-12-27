Yamaha Motor India Kickstarts ‘Test Ride My Yamaha’ Campaign

Yamaha Motor India today announced the kick-off of its unique and an exciting test ride campaign “Test Ride My Yamaha” for its customers across the country. The overall aim of this special campaign is to establish a deeper connect with the existing customers and encourage them to further create awareness on the advanced safety features and technologies of the company’s 125 cc scooter models – Fascino 125 FI, Ray ZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI among their family and friends.

More details

Through this campaign, the company’s effort is to provide touch and feel as well as a personalized riding experience to more and more customers who aspire to own a Yamaha product and are curious to know about the new technologies and the safety features installed in Yamaha scooters like “Stop & start system”, “Smart motor-generator (SMG)” and the “Side stand engine cut-off switch”. The existing Yamaha customer who participates and supports the campaign by motivating their family and friends to test ride the Yamaha 125 scooters stand a chance to win exciting Yamaha merchandise.

The new 125 cc Yamaha scooters have received a tremendous response from the customers across India in the year 2020 and the company is confident that this special and unique campaign will help in reaching out to its target customers who are looking for a product which is stylish & sporty and at the same time more powerful, fuel-efficient, equipped with safety technologies and value for money. The potential customers willing to participate in the campaign can reach out to their nearest Yamaha authorized dealerships in their respective cities to test ride the Yamaha products.

Yamaha FZ Vintage edition

Yamaha recently launched the “Vintage edition” for FZ brand enthusiasts of the country. The Vintage edition of FZS-FI in India gets the same styling and DNA of the FZ brand. Apart from vintage graphics, it gets a new leather finish single piece two-level seat along with Bluetooth Connectivity “Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X” Application for various utilities. The FZS-FI ABS Vintage edition is priced at Rs. 1,09,700/- (Ex-Showroom Delhi).

The Yamaha FZS FI received a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster just a month ago. Initially, this feature was made available with FZS-FI Dark knight BS-VI variant. However, the entire series of FZ-FI & FZS-FI (150cc) BS-VI motorcycles can upgrade to this technology by buying the device as an extra accessory at Authorized Yamaha Dealerships & connect to Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X.