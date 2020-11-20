Renault Kiger Spied Testing, Bears a Stark Resemblance to the Concept Version

It hasn’t been long since Renault showcased the concept version of its upcoming sub-compact SUV, the Kiger. It was first codenamed HBC but then Renault made it official that it will indeed be called Kiger in its production form. When the pre-production concept model was unveiled a couple of days back, it made all the headlines and for good reasons. First up, funky design quotient and then Renault went ahead to claim that the production-spec car would borrow 80 per cent of the styling cues from the show car.

Spy picture

That seems to be true because the test mule which has been spotted recently does bear a stark resemblance to the concept version.

Picture credits: Instagram handle: @motozag

Looks close to the show car?

When we talk about the first impressions, the test mule looks like a beefed-up version of the Renault Kwid, just like the show car. Another interesting thing to note here is the presence of spruced up roof, hinting at the blacked-out floating roof design seen in the show car. Just like the show car, Renault’s logo is positioned in the centre of the grille that also extends into the hood. The test mule too, seems to have a split headlamp design with tri-LED projectors housed in the bumper with an LED strip along the bonnet line.

The sporty bumper accompanied by a front skid plate is also visible in the image. The show car had green accents splattered all over its bodywork but the inserts aren’t visible in the test mule because of the heavy camouflage. We won’t be surprised if Renault decides to drop the green accents in the production version of the Kiger, to make it appeal to a wider spectrum of audience. The side profile too, looks similar to that of the show car. The wide wheel arches and the alloy wheels are clearly visible in the spy picture although the design of the alloy wheels does seem to be toned down a little.

The rear end of the upcoming Renault Kiger in the spy picture isn’t visible but we expect Renault to carry forward most of the design elements showcased in the concept version. The show car had a sculpted shape with a tall rear bumper. The rear LED lighting signature made the car recognizable with double “C” shaped tail lamps. An unexpected design element on the Kiger concept was the dual central exhaust system. And we hope that it makes to the production-spec version as well.

More details

The Renault Kiger is expected to come with the same power-train as the Nissan Magnite, which is scheduled to be launched on 26th November 2020. Renault will also launch an all-new turbo engine with Renault Kiger and promises to offer an exciting drive. We expect both, the Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger to be priced aggressively and rival against some of the most popular compact SUVs in the Indian market.